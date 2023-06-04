Game 59: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

This series is already more competitive than the Red Sox’ first meeting with the Rays earlier this season, and the Sox can guarantee a series split with a win on Sunday.

Tanner Houck struggled last time out, lasting just four innings and giving up four earned runs (on two homers) in a loss against the Diamondbacks; he takes the mound on Sunday looking to bounce back.

Arms seem to grow on trees for the Rays, and they’ll turn to rookie Taj Bradley for what was supposed to be the series finale before the opener was rained out. Bradley gave up just one unearned run in 5 ⅔ innings in his last appearance against the Cubs.