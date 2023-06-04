Game 59: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

This series is already more competitive than the Red Sox’ first meeting with the Rays earlier this season, and the Sox can guarantee a series split with a win on Sunday.
Tanner Houck struggled last time out, lasting just four innings and giving up four earned runs (on two homers) in a loss against the Diamondbacks; he takes the mound on Sunday looking to bounce back.
Arms seem to grow on trees for the Rays, and they’ll turn to rookie Taj Bradley for what was supposed to be the series finale before the opener was rained out. Bradley gave up just one unearned run in 5 ⅔ innings in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Lineups
RAYS (41-19): Diaz DH, B. Lowe 2B, Arozarena LF, J. Lowe RF, Paredes 3B, Raley 1B, Siri CF, Walls SS, Bethancourt C
Pitching: RHP Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.60 ERA)
RED SOX (30-28): Verdugo RF, Devers DH, Turner 3B, Yoshida LF, Duran CF, Hernández SS, Casas 1B, Wong C, Valdez 2B
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.30 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Houck: Randy Arozarena 0-1, Yandy Díaz 1-2, Wander Franco 1-3, Brandon Lowe 1-2, Manuel Margot 0-1, Francisco Mejía 0-0, Harold Ramírez 1-2
Red Sox vs. Bradley: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, Reese McGuire 1-2, Raimel Tapia 0-2, Justin Turner 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-2
Stat of the day: The Rays have seen 19 of their past 28 games decided by two or fewer runs.
Notes: Houck’s four-inning start in Arizona was only the second time this season that he has failed to complete at least five frames ... The teams combined to use 10 pitchers in Saturday’s nightcap, and it ended with bad news on the injury front for Boston as Joely Rodriguez was unable to pitch because of a biceps injury sustained while warming up ... On the offensive side, Boston was held to two runs on five hits ... The Red Sox have completed 17 comeback wins this season ... Harold Ramirez has 12 RBIs over his past 16 games, including the 11th go-ahead RBI of his career in the ninth inning or later when he doubled home the winning runs on Saturday night ... The 22-year-old Bradley has 42 strikeouts over his first six starts with the Rays.
