Sam Cassell will join Celtics staff under Joe Mazzulla next season

Sam Cassell will be joining Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff with the Celtics, a league source confirmed to the Globe on Sunday night.

Sam Cassell shared a greeting with Jayson Tatum prior to Philadelphia's season-opening game at TD Garden in October.

The 53-year-old Cassell, whose 15-year NBA career included a final season with Boston in 2008-09, spent five years as an assistant with Washington before joining Doc Rivers’ staff with the Los Angeles Clippers in September 2014. Cassell followed Rivers to the Philadelphia staff in 2020.

The 76ers fired Rivers last month, days after the Celtics eliminated them in a seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal series.

