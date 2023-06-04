Yankees rally late in Los Angeles to take series finale from Dodgers without Aaron Judge in lineup

“Just a really good all-around effort. A lot of winning things were happening in that game,” manager Aaron Boone said.

With AL MVP Aaron Judge sidelined after injuring his foot on Saturday, the Yankees got strong pitching and were able to use a little bit of small ball to beat the Dodgers, 4-1, on Sunday night and take two of three games in the weekend series.

LOS ANGELES — Despite battling injuries all season, the Yankees are still managing to pick up victories.

New York plated runs in the seventh and eighth innings on soft-contract grounders before Anthony Volpe provided some insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth.

J.D. Martinez homered for the Dodgers, who dropped the final two games in the series.

Clay Holmes (4-2) pitched one inning to pick up the win, and Wandy Peralta got the last four outs for his fourth save.

It was a pitchers’ duel for six innings between the Yankees’ Domingo Germán and Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller. The right-handers matched zeroes as the teams combined for only four hits in the first six innings.

Miller allowed only one hit in his six innings, becoming the first Dodgers pitcher since at least 1901 to allow one hit or fewer within his first three big league starts. The 24-year old right-hander struck out seven and walked two in his third start.

Germán went 6⅔ innings and allowed one run and four hits, including Martinez’s solo shot to tie it at 1-all in the seventh. The right-hander has limited opponents to one run or fewer in four of his last six starts.

Jake Bauers, who was playing right field in place of Judge, scored the game’s first run in the seventh on Kyle Higashioka’s broken-bat grounder to short.

Bauers got aboard with a base hit then advanced to third when Brusdar Graterol threw the ball away on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s bunt.

After Martinez’s homer, the Yankees retook the lead in the eighth against Evan Phillips (1-1). Oswaldo Cabrera drove in Anthony Rizzo with the go-ahead run with a slow roller that second baseman Miguel Vargas could only throw to first.

“It not being hit well helps when the fielders have to move a little. That’s what you’re selling out for. Good job by the base runners there,” Boone said.

New York starter Nestor Cortes is expected to be placed on the injured list Monday or Tuesday due to a shoulder issue. Boone said Cortes has been slower to recover between starts and is likely to miss one or two turns in the rotation.