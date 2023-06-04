Taliban claims responsibility for attack in northwest Pakistan, 2 soldiers, 2 militants dead

Peshawar, Pakistan — The Pakistani Taliban or TTP claimed responsibility for an attack in northwest Pakistan that left two soldiers and two militants dead.

The army said in a statement that militants opened fire on a security checkpoint Saturday evening in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leading to a shootout with Pakistani troops. A search operation was underway to track the militants behind the attack.

TTP spokesman Mohammad Khorasani said — in a statement on their website— that the group carried out the “joint attack” in collaboration with another faction of the Pakistani Taliban, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. The militant group has been distancing itself from the TTP and carrying out attacks independently.