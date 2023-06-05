fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bar from NBC comedy ‘Cheers’ sells at auction for $675,000

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated June 5, 2023, 45 minutes ago
The used in the TV series "Cheers" was sold for $675,000.Heritage Auctions

The beloved bar where “everyone knows your name” has a new home.

The bar used in the long-running NBC series “Cheers,” which was set in Boston, was sold in Dallas over the weekend for $675,000, according to Heritage Auctions.

“Here we present the true star of the 11-season comedy, Cheers: the beloved bar itself,” the auction house tweeted on Saturday after the sale. “The bar was the singular artifact that the whole cast gathered around in the 275-episode run. It sold for $675,000!”

The lot boasted three wood-paneled counter sections used in the show, studio-painted with faux woodgrain and attached brass rail arm rests and and footrests. The bar features etchings of cast members’ initials, including actor John Ratzenberger’s “Ratz” carved into the bar’s top.

The lot came with removable, chromed, double back bar beer taps, and a custom wooden shelf. It also included a wooden back bar rolling shelf, where the signature antique cash register was located.. (The cash register was sold in a separate lot for $40,000.)

The listing also included six walnut bar stools covered in red leatherette with brass foot rail details, and a group of six brass light fixtures. Also included were the original back bar phone and Boston area telephone book.

Also included: Glass barware that was also used on the series “Frasier,” according to the listing. More than 20 original, framed, sports-related photos were also included.

The auction included six walnut bar stools covered in red leatherette.Heritage Auctions
Removable, chromed, double back bar beer taps are pictured on a custom wooden shelf.Heritage Auctions
The lot included 20-plus framed sports-related photos featured on the walls of "Cheers."Heritage Auctions



Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.

