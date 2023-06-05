Bar from NBC comedy ‘Cheers’ sells at auction for $675,000

The beloved bar where “everyone knows your name” has a new home.

The bar used in the long-running NBC series “Cheers,” which was set in Boston, was sold in Dallas over the weekend for $675,000, according to Heritage Auctions.

“Here we present the true star of the 11-season comedy, Cheers: the beloved bar itself,” the auction house tweeted on Saturday after the sale. “The bar was the singular artifact that the whole cast gathered around in the 275-episode run. It sold for $675,000!”