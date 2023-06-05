Luke Combs announces second show at Gillette Stadium

Special guests for the Gillette show include The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, and David Lee Murphy, according to a release. Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale Thursday, June 8, at 12 p.m., with general sales beginning June 9 at 10 a.m.

The Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year will perform another show at Gillette on July 21, in addition to his sold-out July 22 show. The artist also announced additional shows at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium (July 7), Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium (July 14), and Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field (July 28).

The new dates add to the success of Combs’s world tour, which has sold more than 570,000 tickets across 11 stadium shows, according to a release. The tour represents the largest to date for the country artist, with 44 shows on three continents and 16 countries.

“After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decided to just do it! I’m really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans,” Combs said of the added shows, according to the release.









