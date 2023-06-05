This week’s TV: Tom Holland’s ‘Crowded Room,’ the Tonys, and why we need watercooler shows

I love the experience of sharing a show with fans, which is largely only possible when it’s coming out weekly, like in the old days. When something significant happens during a season — that death episode on “Succession,” for example — we can all talk about it in unison. We can “process” it, discuss what led to it, and theorize about what might come next.

Last week, we saw a few much-discussed shows end, including Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” and “Barry.” Each of these series was on a weekly release schedule, rather than the full-season dump schedule pioneered by Netflix, so their viewers were always more or less on the same episode. (BTW, my review of the “Lasso” finale is here , and my review of the “Succession” finale is here .)

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers June 5-11.

I was afraid that when “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019, so did the era of watercooler TV shows. But since the HBO blockbuster wrapped, full-season releases have become less common on most of the streamers and the watercooler phenomenon is still alive. Apple TV+’s “Severance” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus,” and “The Last of Us” are among the shows that have struck victories for linear viewing since 2019, as the days between episode releases have enabled fans to interact. The conversation around the “Long Long Time” episode of “The Last of Us” was lovely during the week after it aired.

Talking about a binge show is much less satisfying. “What did you think of the death of so-and-so?” “Wait, so-and-so dies? I haven’t reached that episode yet.” For this reason, I was surprised to see that Hulu is releasing the entire 10-episode season of the popular series “The Bear” when it returns for season two on June 22.

So what will the next new watercooler show be?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Far from the franchise world, Tom Holland stars in a 1979-set limited series as a man who may be connected to a shooting in New York City. Called “The Crowded Room,” the dark drama from Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind,” “The Da Vinci Code”) is due Friday on Apple TV+. As Holland’s Danny is questioned by Amanda Seyfried’s detective, the strange psychological details of his life story and the people in it unfold. (It looks intense in the trailer.) Based on Daniel Keyes’s 1981 book “The Minds of Billy Milligan,” it costars Emmy Rossum, Laila Robins, Sasha Lane, Jason Isaacs, and Christopher Abbott.

2. A darkly comic thriller, “Based on a True Story” takes on our obsession with true-crime TV shows and podcasts. As Kaley Cuoco says in the trailer, “No one ever went broke betting on America’s obsession with murder.” HBO and Netflix, so crowded with true crime, have certainly seen the wisdom in her comment. Cuoco and Chris Messina star as a Los Angeles couple who, “Only Murders in the Building”-like, try to catch a killer while making a podcast about it. “Based on a True Story” premieres Thursday on Peacock.

3. On Sunday night, “The 76th Annual Tony Awards” will proceed, despite the Writers Guild of America strike. Word is that the show, hosted for a second time by Ariana DeBose, will be unscripted, with performances from nominated shows but no scripted banter. The musical “Some Like It Hot,” based on the Billy Wilder movie, is leading the nominations, including best musical, with 13. The live event will start at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

From left: Lee Rodriguez, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Ramona Young in "Never Have I Ever," which returns for its fourth and final season Thursday. Courtesy Of Netflix

4. The sweet teen comedy-drama “Never Have I Ever” returns to Netflix on Thursday for its fourth and final season. With wisdom, humor, and poignance, it has charted the ups and downs of precocious, awkward Devi Vishwakumar through her high school years after the death of her father. The cast is excellent, notably Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Poorna Jagannathan as her mother. (Trailer here.) Co-created by Mindy Kaling, the show is leaving at the exact right moment, before it gets stale.

CHANNEL SURFING

RECENTLY REVIEWED

