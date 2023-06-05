GoPuff gets court injunction to keep delivering in Massachusetts

The “15-minute” delivery service GoPuff was granted a preliminary injunction to deliver alcohol in Massachusetts again on Friday, just weeks after state regulators revoked its license for selling to customers under 21. A judge found that the Philadelphia company — with around a half dozen outposts in Greater Boston — had made significant changes to its policies, training curriculum, and ID scanning requirements to sell booze again. “This company has really taken it to heart and put a lot of work into taking steps to make sure that minors are not furnished alcohol in the future,” Judge Kenneth Salinger wrote in his decision. A years-long investigation that culminated in May had found that GoPuff made a string of sales to underage students near Boston College in 2021, including an instance where a delivery driver left Kavlana vodka and several 30-packs of beer with a quartet of 18-year-olds near a freshman dorm. In a statement, a GoPuff spokesperson said the company “was pleased with the court’s decision and look forward to continuing to serve our customers across Massachusetts.” — DITI KOHLI

ECONOMY

Mass. employers are feeling gloomier

The mood among Massachusetts employers turned pessimistic last month for the first time since 2020 amid the state’s economic slowdown and rising interest rates. That’s according to the latest polling for the Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, which slipped to 49.6 in May, from 50.1 in April. Readings below 50 indicate that the overall mood among businesses is more downbeat than upbeat. The index has been trending downward since November, although the polling this time was largely completed before President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal to raise the US debt ceiling. Massachusetts economists have said the state’s economy was flat, with essentially no growth, in the first three months of the year, compared to just over 1 percent annualized growth seen in the national economy at the same time. The AIM business confidence index is based on a survey of roughly 140 employers, and is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as the breakpoint between positive and negative moods. The index peaked in the late 1990s, at 68.5, and reached an all-time low of 33.3 in 2009 amid the Great Recession. — JON CHESTO

AIRLINES

Employees aren’t covered by Mass. sick time law

Airline employees based in Massachusetts aren’t subject to the state’s earned sick time law, a US District judge ruled Friday, noting that the law is preempted by the federal Airline Deregulation Act, which prohibits state laws from affecting air carriers’ service. The ruling applies to in-flight employees as well as ground workers, such as mechanics, customer service agents, and baggage handlers. The trade association Airlines for America argued that workers in the industry already abuse sick leave, especially on weekends and holidays, and the court found evidence that the state law has led to an increase in the number of employees calling out sick. Massachusetts law allows employees to use sick leave for a broad range of reasons, such as a routine doctor’s appointment, and also prohibits airlines from disciplining employees for taking sick time and limits airlines’ ability to require a doctor’s note. Before the law went into effect in 2015, the sick rate among American Airline’s Boston flight attendants was comparable to the overall sick rate at its bases, according to the court ruling, but there was a “significant spike” in the first quarter of 2016 and in subsequent years at the time the airline credited employees with their 40 hours of state sick time. Flight attendants and ground crew calling in sick more often leads to more flights being delayed or canceled, which disrupts airlines’ service in violation of federal law, the court ruled. — KATIE JOHNSTON

Apple's new Vision Pro virtual reality headset is displayed during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

TECHNOLOGY

Apple unveils its VR device

Apple lived up to months of expectations Monday when it introduced high-tech goggles that blend the real world with virtual reality. The $3,500 device, called the Vision Pro, will offer “augmented reality” and introduce “spatial computing,” Apple said. But conspicuously absent from the company’s carefully choreographed announcement were the words “virtual reality,” underscoring the challenges the tech giant is likely to face in marketing the device to a mass audience. Interest in virtual reality picked up briefly after the idea of the metaverse — an immersive online world popularized by science fiction — was introduced to mainstream audiences during the pandemic. But the concept lost steam as people returned to their pre-pandemic lives, investors pivoted to artificial intelligence, and it became clear how much technological innovation would be required to achieve such a futuristic vision. Past virtual reality offerings, including Google Glass, Magic Leap, Microsoft’s HoloLens, and Meta’s Quest Pro, have been either commercial failures or only modest successes. And companies have so far failed to demonstrate what is indispensable about virtual reality. — THE NEW YORK TIMES

BANKING

UBS expects acquisition of Credit Suisse to be done next week

UBS expects to complete its acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as June 12, creating a new powerhouse in European banking and ending weeks of uncertainty for the lenders’ more than 100,000 employees. The closing of the deal is still subject to certain conditions, including some that UBS said it could waive, according to a statement Monday. Upon completion, Credit Suisse shares will be delisted from the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange on June 13 and the New York Stock Exchange on June 12. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

Federal grants will eliminate railroad crossings

With the rail industry relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs, the Biden administration is handing out $570 million in grants to help eliminate many railroad crossings in 32 states. The grants announced Monday will contribute to building bridges or underpasses at the sites of more than three dozen crossings that delay traffic and sometimes keep first responders from where help is desperately needed. In some places, trains routinely stretching more than 2 miles long can block crossings for hours, cutting off access to parts of towns and forcing pedestrians to attempt the dangerous act of climbing through trains that could start moving without warning. “We see countless stories of people unable to get to work on time, goods being blocked from getting where they need to be, and first responders being delayed by these these trains that can be slowed or stopped — even seeing images of children having to crawl between or under freight trains in order to get to school,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. In one case Buttigieg mentioned, a Texas mom called 911 because her 3-month-old baby was in distress, but an idle train kept the ambulance from getting there quickly and the baby died at the hospital two days later. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

People arrive at the Flint Assembly Plant for a free tour and open house, Aug. 11, 2015, in Flint, Mich. General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks. Jake May/Associated Press

AUTOMOTIVE

GM to invest in plants making heavy-duty trucks

General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Mich., manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks. Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said Monday that the company will build internal combustion vehicles throughout this decade, in addition to making electric vehicles. GM has a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles in the United States by 2035. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILANTHROPY

Deloitte to donate $1 million to The Trevor Project

Consulting firm Deloitte will donate $1 million to The Trevor Project, a LGBTQ mental-health nonprofit that supports youth in the community in times of crisis. Financed by the Deloitte Health Equity Institute, the donation will be distributed over the course of two years and will help fund the Trevor Project’s crisis counseling services, a Web-based chat and a text-supported phone line, among other resources. The donation will also be used to recruit, train, and support Trevor’s counselors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MUSIC STREAMING

Spotify to lay off about 200

Spotify is cutting about 200 people, or 2 percent of its workforce, as the streaming company reworks its podcast unit. Sahar Elhabashi, vice president, head of Podcast Business, said in a memo that impacted employees would receive severance packages including extended health care coverage and immediate access to outplacement support. In January Spotify announced that it was cutting 6 percent of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs. Elhabashi also said Monday that the Stockholm company would be combining podcast networks Parcast and Gimlet into its Spotify Studios operation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS