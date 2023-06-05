Wu launches workforce initiative to get 1,000 Boston residents into biotech jobs

Wu is scheduled to make the announcement, surrounded by industry and workforce training leaders, at the BIO 2023 convention, convening Monday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The city will initially commit $4 million to the program, funded through grants from the city’s Neighborhood Jobs Trust and the federal American Rescue Plan, but the investment is expected to grow.

Mayor Michelle Wu is set to unveil a plan Monday to plug more Boston workers into the growing biotech industry, launching a workforce initiative aimed at getting 1,000 city residents trained and hired at labs and other life sciences operations by the end of 2025.

The mayor is using the forum at BIO, the largest international biotech gathering, to put her administration behind a broader effort by the industry and state government to bring more employees into biotech, including workers of color, women, and immigrants.

As the industry builds more labs to produce smaller batches of biologics for clinical trials, and larger biomanufacturing plants for approved medicines, biotech startups and established companies find it harder to fill jobs and need more workers without advanced degrees.

Employment in the state’s life sciences sector climbed 14.6 percent to more than 132,000 jobs from 2019 to 2022, according to a report last week from the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation. The sector — including biotech and medtech — is projected to grow by another 32 percent by 2032, adding nearly 42,000 jobs.

Among the officials scheduled to join Wu for Monday morning’s announcement are Lauren Jones, the state labor and workforce development secretary; Reshma Kewalramani, chief executive of Boston biotech Vertex; Kendalle Burlin O’Connell chief executive of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council; Gerald Chertavian, founder of the training program Year Up; and, Gaelle Akaliza, a Year Up alum who works as a quality assurance coordinator at Vertex.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.