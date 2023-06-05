Beer garden at City Hall Plaza to reopen Wednesday

“City Hall Plaza is a wonderful space for community members to come together,” said Mayor Wu in a press release. “I’m grateful to D&D Beer Garden, the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and the Property Management Department for their work on this opportunity to liven up City Hall Plaza and help revitalize downtown with a new destination.”

This year, D&D Beer Garden, a collaboration between Democracy Brewing and Distraction Brewing, was selected by the city to run the space in partnership with Jimmies Cafe of Roslindale , offering food and beverages for all ages.

The beer garden at City Hall Plaza is set to reopen on Wednesday, according to Mayor Michelle Wu.

The beer garden will be open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beginning in mid- to late June, D&D Beer Garden’s hours will expand daily. The location will also host other events, such as live music, art classes, and yoga classes, according to the release.

The effort is part of the mayor’s plan to revitalize downtown Boston with social and economic opportunities.

“Democracy Brewing has run a first-rate business in Downtown Crossing for many years, and we are thrilled that their expansion alongside Distraction Brewing to City Hall Plaza will offer a broader audience of downtown visitors an opportunity to enjoy their offerings,” said Michael Nichols, the president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.

Family-owned Distraction Brewing is located in Roslindale and was founded in 2019. Democracy Brewing is based in Downtown Crossing and opened in 2018.

D&D Beer Garden took part in a competitive application process and has been contracted to run the space until at least Dec. 31, 2024, according to the release.

