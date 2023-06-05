Sherry Pocknett named Best Chef: Northeast at the James Beard Awards

The win was a triumph, but so was Pocknett’s appearance at the event. She’s currently coping with cancer, although she told the crowd that she’s “almost through it.”

Pocknett, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, runs Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, R.I. She opened the restaurant in 2021 and named it after her late father, Chief Sly Fox, Vernon Pocknett. She serves local, Native American food: corn cakes with ground yellow cornmeal with dried cranberries, quahog chowder, bison sausage.

Sherry Pocknett was named Best Chef: Northeast at the James Beard Awards, held Monday night in Chicago. The awards are often referred to as the Oscars of the food world. It marks the first such win for an Indigenous female chef.

“I represent the whole Northeast tribes and our cooking ways. This was a surprise,” she said. “This honor is just unbelievable and something I never dreamed of.”

Indeed, she told the Globe in April that her original nomination was “just pure luck.”

“I’ve always loved to cook for people, even back when it was in my Easy Bake Oven. And I helped my mom in the kitchen a lot as a kid. I also remember doing things like going blueberry picking with a little basket around my neck when I was 3 or 4 years old. We were always self-reliant and harvested a lot of our own food,” she said in 2022, describing her childhood on Cape Cod.

The nonprofit James Beard Foundation aims to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.

This year’s Best Chef: Northeast finalists included Valentine Howell from Krasi in Boston; Christian Hunter from Community Table in New Preston, Conn.; Yisha Siu from Yunnan Kitchen in Boston; and Renee Touponce from The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn.

The Quarry, a fine-dining restaurant in the tiny town of Monson, Maine, received a win for Outstanding Hospitality. And Rachel Miller from Lynn’s Nightshade Noodle Bar was a finalist in the Outstanding Chef category; that award went to Rob Rubba from Oyster Oyster in Washington, D.C.

