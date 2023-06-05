Tell us: Did you recently buy a new stove? What did you pick and why?

Last week, Globe correspondent Sheryl Julian’s story on saying goodbye to her 25-year-old Viking range interested a lot of readers, who wrote in about their own stove woes and what they bought instead.
“The repairman was here so often during the pandemic that I offered him the guest room to ease the commute,” wrote Julian. “It had to go. And with that decision came a wave of nostalgia, recollections of the many long hours the Old Girl and I spent together. She has been my partner, my pal, my indisputable cooking colleague.”
If you recently purchased a stove, cooktop, or ovens, we’d like to hear more about your experience. Fill out the form below or email sheryl.julian@globe.com.
Advertisement
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.