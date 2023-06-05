Judge grants request to add lawyer who represented Guantanamo Bay detainee to defense team for Mass. Air National Guardsman

Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy granted a defense request filed Friday to appoint attorney Michael K. Bachrach, a Manhattan-based lawyer who serves on the Criminal Justice Act Terrorism Panel - a group of defense lawyers eligible for appointment in terrorism-related cases - for the Eastern District of New York, to Teixeira’s legal team.

A federal magistrate judge on Monday granted a request from public defenders representing Jack D. Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of violating the Espionage Act by leaking military secrets online, to bring on a third attorney based in New York with experience in national security cases and represented a Guantanamo Bay detainee, records show.

Advertisement

“Defendant has moved for appointment of counsel pursuant to the Criminal Justice Act to participate with the Office of the Federal Public Defender (“FPD”) in Massachusetts in representing Defendant,” Hennessy wrote in his one-page order. “In support of this motion, Attorney Brendan Kelley of the FPD submitted an ex parte sealed affidavit on June 2, 2023. For the reasons stated in Mr. Kelley’s affidavit, the motion is ALLOWED.”

Hennessy ordered Kelley and Bachrach to contact federal court officials in Boston “to establish budgeting guidelines for the services of Attorney Bachrach.”

Teixeira’s defense team now includes federal public defenders Kelley and Gene Allen Franco, as well as Bachrach.

Bachrach’s website says that his notable cases include “winning 284 counts of acquittal for Ahmed Khalfan Ghailani, the first and thus far only Guantanamo Bay detainee to be transferred to civilian custody for trial.”

Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, has been held at the Plymouth jail without bail since his April 13 arrest. An ongoing investigation has led to the discovery of mounting evidence, raising serious concerns about his motivations and alleged crimes, according to a court filing by prosecutors last month.

Advertisement

Hennessy last month granted the government’s request for pretrial detention, saying Teixeira was “cavalier” in his handling of top secret military information and did not care about the potential harm of its release, despite receiving repeated warnings not to divulge classified material.

“What the record at this point shows is a profound breach of the defendant’s word that he would protect information relating to the security of the United States and its allies,” Hennessy said. “We don’t know who exactly he put at risk.”

Prosecutors had argued that if Teixeira were released, a foreign government could approach him or help him flee. Hennessy said that while it might sound “like a spy novel,” such a scenario is not implausible.

Teixeira, a cyber defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, and the removal and retention of classified documents. He’s accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

Hennessy said he was troubled by government filings that alleged Teixeira acknowledged during messages with a member of a private online group that he was posting classified information and boasted “idgaf,” meaning “I don’t give an [expletive].”

In a detention hearing in federal court in April, prosecutors argued Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted and there was a serious risk he may flee or obstruct justice if released.

Advertisement

Teixeira’s lawyers countered that he has no history of violence, is a lifelong resident of Dighton except for some of his time in the military, and would pose no danger if released. They urged the magistrate to release him on bail under the condition that he have no access to guns or the Internet and live in Dighton with his father, a former correctional officer.

During the April 27 hearing, Kelley, an assistant federal defender who represents Teixeira, described him as “a kid” who is suspected of posting classified information with a small group of people in a private chatroom, with no expectation that it would be spread across the Internet. When a heavily armed team of FBI agents converged on the home where Teixeira lived with his mother and stepfather to arrest him, Teixeira was sitting on a porch reading a Bible, Kelley said.

However, prosecutors allege in court filings Teixeira shared classified information that could cause grave danger to the United States with more than 150 people worldwide, used his security clearance to search intelligence databanks for information on notorious mass shootings, fantasized online about killing people, and kept a locker full of handguns and “high-capacity” rifles beside his bed.

Prosecutors wrote Teixeira “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”

Advertisement

Teixeira conducted hundreds of searches of classified US intelligence networks dating to at least Feb. 22, 2020, primarily on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according court filings.

Around July 30, he searched for the following terms: “Ruby Ridge”; “Las Vegas shooting”; “Mandalay Bay shooting”; “Buffalo tops [supermarket] shooting”; and “Uvalde,” according to an FBI affidavit.

An FBI affidavit alleges Teixeira sent troubling messages to members of a private group on Discord and wrote in November: “I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup” and “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people ... Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

When Teixeira was 16, he was suspended from high school after a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats, according to a government motion seeking Teixeira’s detention. At the time, Teixeira said he was speaking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to the filing.

However, defense lawyers argued in court the high school incident was thoroughly vetted by the Air National Guard before Teixeira was granted security clearance and legally owned and stored his guns.

Teixeira enlisted in September 2019 and was elevated in May 2022 to the rank of E-3 airman first class. In February, he was given the job title of cyber defense operations journeyman. He has held top secret security clearance and “sensitive compartmental access” to other highly classified programs since 2021, according to an FBI affidavit.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.