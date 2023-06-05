Somerville elementary school students to finish out year in alternative locations after concrete fell in stairwell

Ballantyne said classes will resume on Thursday. A program for students with autism will be moved to the first floor of the Edgerly Building at 8 Bonair St.; prekindergarten and kindergarten will move to the Capuano Early Childhood Center at 150 Glen St.; and grades 1 through 8 will move to Tufts University’s Olin Hall at 180 Packard Ave. in Medford.

At a news conference at City Hall, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said that “out of an abundance of caution, due to a piece of non-structural concrete that fell in the north stairwell, we relocated all students to temporary classrooms across the city for the rest of the year.”

Students at the Winter Hill Community Innovation School in Somerville will attend classes in alternative locations for the rest of the school year as officials determine what structural repairs are needed after concrete fell in a stairwell last week, officials said Monday.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the city will be offering recreation programming for all Winter Hill students from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Founders Memorial skating rink, Ballantyne said.

Since Thursday, school officials had been “all hands on deck finalizing the contingency plans for the remainder of the school year,” Ballantyne said.

“Let me first acknowledge we understand that this incident is challenging [and] frustrating for our students, teachers and families,” she said. “Closing the school as we did on Friday or shifting locations for the remainder of the last 11 days of the school year is something we never want for our students, teachers or families.”

The school teaches students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. On its website, Winter Hill is described as the sole “innovation school” in the Somerville public school system, with “limited self-governance and a deliberate and innovative approach to the student needs.”

In 2017, the school was awarded the Pozen Prize for Innovative Schools at The Boston Foundation.

