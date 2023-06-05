‘Good Samaritans’ help police arrest man, 37, who allegedly fled car crash scene in Marshfield

James Michael Shields, 37, was ordered held in lieu of $1,500 cash bail at an arraignment Monday in Plymouth District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including three felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

A Marshfield man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and then struggled with an officer before he was taken into custody with the help of three civilians, police said.

An attorney for Shields could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday night.

Police responded to a report of a car crash near Ferry Street and Clay Pit Road at about 5 p.m. Saturday, the Marshfield Police Department said in a statement.

As one officer was heading to the scene, a vehicle involved the crash drove past them, and the officer turned around and followed. The vehicle, which had heavy damage from the crash, accelerated and swerved in front of another vehicle before turning into a business parking lot on Plain Street and coming to a stop, police said.

The officer approached the car and the driver, identified as Shields, got out and began walking away, police said.

“The operator then put his right hand into his sweatshirt while swearing at the officer,” police said in the statement. “At this point the officer made an attempt to gain control of him. The suspect then began actively pulling away from the officer.”

Police said three “good Samaritans” assisted the officer in controlling Shields and placing him in handcuffs.

“Shields continued to fight with the officer and 3 civilians who bravely put their own safety aside to assist the officer,” the statement said.

Police said Shields continued to spit and curse as more officers arrived at to the scene. During the booking process, Shields allegedly threatened to kill the initial responding officer and the officer who took him to the police station, the statement said.

Shields was charged with operating under the influence of liquor as a second offense, leaving the scene of property damage, reckless operation, negligent operation, failure to stop, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to signal, having no inspection sticker, failure to stop at a red light, unsafe lane change, resisting arrest, five counts of assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a police officer, two counts of malicious and wanton damage to property, five counts of threat to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, police said.

