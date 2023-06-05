Man, 34, in critical condition following crash through martial arts academy into brook in Southbridge

Southbridge police and firefighters went to Pleasant and River streets at about 1:41 p.m. in response to a report of a single-vehicle crash, police said.

Police said the driver, a Southbridge resident whose name was not released, may have experienced a medical emergency, as there were no visible skid marks or other evidence he tried to use his brakes, according to a statement from the department.

A 34-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was found Monday afternoon ejected from an SUV onto a brook embankment following a single-vehicle crash in Southbridge, police said.

Responders found a black Ford Edge submerged in McKinstry Brook and the man lying unconscious on the embankment, according to the statement.

He was given medical treatment at the scene and then taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, police said.

A subsequent investigation found that the SUV was traveling at high speed south on Pleasant Street and went through the intersection of River and Walcott streets and into a martial arts academy at 179 River St., police said.

The SUV drove through the building and crashed through the back before coming to rest in McKinstry Brook, where it burst into flames, police said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

No one was inside the academy and no one was injured other than the driver, police said.

An investigation by Southbridge police and State Police is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

