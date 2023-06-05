Massachusetts officials announce statewide air quality alert due to Canadian wildfires

Smoke was expected to enter Western Massachusetts on Monday night, the statement said, and spread east during the overnight and early morning hours Tuesday.

The air quality alert is effective from midnight Tuesday until midnight Wednesday, MassDEP said in a statement Monday.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued a statewide air quality alert this week due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Elevated levels of smoke are forecast to remain in the state for much of Tuesday, the statement said.

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, the statement said, including people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone.

Members of sensitive groups are advised to reduce outdoor exertion, take more breaks, perform less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, keep quick relief medicine handy, and watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath, the statement said.

Forecasts and real-time data can be found at MassDEP’s MassAir Online website.

