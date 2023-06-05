Matthew Nilo set to appear in Boston court to answer to rape charges

Nilo, 35, is scheduled to appear Monday at an arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court to formally hear and answer to the charges brought against him: three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

Less than a week after FBI agents and Boston police officers lured attorney Matthew James Nilo to the lobby of his luxury apartment in New Jersey to arrest him, the former North End resident will appear in a Boston courtroom to face sexual assault charges dating back to when he was a college student in 2007 and 2008.

Amid the attacks in 2008, Boston police issued an advisory warning that a man was attacking women after offering them rides home. More than 15 years later, investigators say advances in genetic genealogy and DNA testing helped them solve the dormant cases.

Over the past 15 months, BPD has arrested six people now accused of years-old rapes, including Nilo, using a $2.5 million federal grant to re-examine “unsolved cases that present the greatest threat to public safety,” according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Victor Evans.

According to a police affidavit, a dozen FBI agents and Boston police officers arrested Nilo after he and his fiancée went to their apartment lobby under the pretense that “a large package had been delivered to him that did not fit in the . . . lockers where the residents pick up packages.”

Two days later, Nilo waived extradition during an initial court appearance in Hudson County, N.J., clearing the way for him to face charges in Massachusetts.

Nilo’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Nilo is accused of assaulting four women in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown on Aug. 18, 2007; Nov. 22, 2007; Aug. 5, 2008; and Dec. 23, 2008.

In the first assault, on Aug. 18, 2007, a woman was in the area of Stuart Street in the early morning hours when she accepted a ride from someone she thought she recognized, police said at the time. On Nov. 22 that same year, another woman said she was raped in Charlestown, police said.

In August 2008, a woman told police she was in the area of Boylston and Arlington streets when she accepted a ride from someone who drove her to the Terminal Street area and sexually assaulted her. The woman told police there was a struggle and the man fled.

Nilo grew up in the Boston area and attended Boston Latin School as a high school student, according to public records and his LinkedIn profile.

He graduated in 2010 from the University of Wisconsin Madison where he studied psychology. He earned a law degree at the University of San Francisco in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile and records posted to the New York State Unified Court System website.

Nilo began working in January at Cowbell Cyber, a Manhattan-based firm, as cyber claims counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was suspended pending further investigation after his arrest, the company said in a statement.

Nilo has also lived in Wisconsin and New York and authorities urged anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Nilo to contact Boston police or the FBI.

