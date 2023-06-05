MBTA must submit revised worker safety plan today

Much is at stake for the MBTA. If the agency fails to meet FTA deadlines for improving worker safety, federal regulators said they will prohibit the T from accessing tracks, a move that could effectively close subway service.

The Federal Transit Administration informed the T last month that it had to submit a revamped proposal and implement changes within two months, a swifter timeline than the T had proposed. Officials from the T and FTA are expected to meet Monday.

MBTA officials said they will meet their deadline to provide federal regulators with a revised plan Monday for protecting track workers from getting hurt on the job after its initial proposal was rejected as “insufficient.”

Advertisement

Phillip Eng, who took over as general manager for the MBTA in April, expressed optimism in a television interview Sunday that the FTA will accept the T’s revised plan.

The T has been striving to improve its procedures and training for employees, Eng said during an appearance on WCVB-TV’s “On The Record” news program.

“The team has been working to make sure it’s in the format that FTA is looking for, so they can better understand what has been done [and] what will be done in the near term,” Eng said. He added that he is confident that the safety plan will be delivered on time and that T officials “expect a positive response.”

On April 18, federal regulators demanded the MBTA make urgent safety reforms after trains came dangerously close to hitting track workers five times over a span of about four weeks in March and April. In another incident, a T lineman was injured at Revere Beach station on April 13 after a 2,000-pound weight fell on him, according to redacted MBTA records released last week in response to a request from the Globe.

Advertisement

The next day, a crew working along the Green Line track between Arlington and Boylston stations signaled a motorperson to stop, but the trolley driver kept going, resulting in another close call, T records show.

The first incident that caught the FTA’s attention unfolded on March 13 at State Street Station, where workers were inspecting Orange Line tracks, MBTA records show.

But a test train was traveling on the same tracks and the contractors hadn’t received permission to access the area, the records said. The redacted report doesn’t say how close the test train came to the area where the work crew was located or how the T learned that workers had entered the area without permission.

The FTA’s demand that the T implement changes within 60 days will require the T to speed up the majority of the work it proposed in its initial plan: a punch list of 46 items that includes hiring a consultant and contractor, studying safety procedures at other transit agencies, updating training, and piloting changes.

The goals of the plan target workplace procedures for motorpersons, flaggers, track workers, and dispatchers in the operations control center. The T wants reliable systems for notifying subway operators and trolley drivers about workers on the tracks, improvements to radio communications, and more ways for dispatchers orchestrating subway traffic to keep tabs on track workers.

The T’s original proposal called for the agency to complete about a fifth of the work by early August and have nearly three-quarters of the changes in place by mid-November. Twenty percent of the punch list items were slated for completion next year and in 2025. Those tasks include infrastructure improvements and implementing audits for new procedures.

Advertisement

The MBTA has faced intense scrutiny from the FTA since last year when the regulator launched a safety inspection that found the T’s focus on long-term projects came at the expense of day-to-day operations and safety.

John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.