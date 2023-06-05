New Hampshire man, 59, dies following medical issue while hiking in Livermore, N.H.

A 59-year-old Lancaster, N.H., man died Sunday after experiencing a medical issue while hiking on the Little East Pond Trail in Livermore, N.H., New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

The department was notified around noon Sunday about a hiker, later identified as Donald Frenette, who was having a medical issue on the trail, according to a Fish and Game statement.

Frenette had left the trailhead with a hiking partner at about 11 a.m., intending to hike to Little East Pond, but he collapsed about 45 minutes later, Fish and Game said.