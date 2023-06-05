New Hampshire man, 59, dies following medical issue while hiking in Livermore, N.H.

A 59-year-old Lancaster, N.H., man died Sunday after experiencing a medical issue while hiking on the Little East Pond Trail in Livermore, N.H., New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
The department was notified around noon Sunday about a hiker, later identified as Donald Frenette, who was having a medical issue on the trail, according to a Fish and Game statement.
Frenette had left the trailhead with a hiking partner at about 11 a.m., intending to hike to Little East Pond, but he collapsed about 45 minutes later, Fish and Game said.
The hiking partner initiated life-saving measures and called 911, according to the statement.
A US Forest Service backcountry forest manager “came upon the scene 40 minutes later and assisted in administering life-saving measures,” the statement said.
Fish and Game conservation officers, Linwood Ambulance, the Woodstock Fire Department, the Waterville Valley Public Safety Department, and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team also responded to help, according to the statement.
Frenette could not be revived, Fish and Game said. His body was carried 1.5 miles to the trailhead, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
