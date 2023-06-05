N.H. State Police ask for help in identifying woman found dead on side of highway in Hopkinton

New Hampshire State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead Monday on the side of a highway in Hopkinton, N.H., officials said.
The woman, believed to be between 18 and 30 years old, was found dead shortly after midnight when State Police were alerted to someone “lying in the breakdown lane” of Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 7.2, the agency said in a statement.
The woman was 5′1″ and weighed 111 pounds, with fair skin, strawberry blonde-red hair, blue eyes, neon green-colored finger and toenails, with a tattoo on the small of her back depicting a bird feather with birds flying out of it, officials said.
Anyone who observed suspicious behavior or any vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton between Sunday at 11:25 p.m. and Monday at 12:15 a.m. should contact investigators.
“Anyone with this information or any other details about this incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at (603) MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or MCU@dos.nh.gov or State Police Headquarters Communications at (603) 223-4381,” the statement said. “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
