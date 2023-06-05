N.H. State Police ask for help in identifying woman found dead on side of highway in Hopkinton

New Hampshire State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead Monday on the side of a highway in Hopkinton, N.H., officials said.

The woman, believed to be between 18 and 30 years old, was found dead shortly after midnight when State Police were alerted to someone “lying in the breakdown lane” of Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 7.2, the agency said in a statement.

The woman was 5′1″ and weighed 111 pounds, with fair skin, strawberry blonde-red hair, blue eyes, neon green-colored finger and toenails, with a tattoo on the small of her back depicting a bird feather with birds flying out of it, officials said.