Pellets found near perimeter of K-8 school campus in Dorchester after report of pellet gun

An investigation is ongoing after objects believed to be pellets from a pellet gun were found near the perimeter of the Richard J. Murphy School campus in Dorchester on Monday afternoon after staff received a report of someone using a pellet gun, school officials said.
No one was injured in the incident at the K-8 school, Principal Courtney Sheppeck wrote in a letter to families.
Staff immediately notified BPS Safety Services of the incident, according to the letter, and an investigation is ongoing. The person who discharged the apparent pellet gun is unknown to Boston Public Schools, Sheppeck wrote.
“The Murphy School and all Boston Public Schools are committed to building learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged,” Sheppeck wrote. “We encourage any community member to immediately report any safety concerns to a member of school leadership.”
Sheppeck wrote that students in need of support are encouraged to talk with the school psychologist or social worker.
No further information was immediately available.
