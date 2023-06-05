Pellets found near perimeter of K-8 school campus in Dorchester after report of pellet gun

An investigation is ongoing after objects believed to be pellets from a pellet gun were found near the perimeter of the Richard J. Murphy School campus in Dorchester on Monday afternoon after staff received a report of someone using a pellet gun, school officials said.

No one was injured in the incident at the K-8 school, Principal Courtney Sheppeck wrote in a letter to families.

Staff immediately notified BPS Safety Services of the incident, according to the letter, and an investigation is ongoing. The person who discharged the apparent pellet gun is unknown to Boston Public Schools, Sheppeck wrote.