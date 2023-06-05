‘We feel like every day our mission is to live her spirit,’ says father of 5-year-old Andover girl killed while crossing intersection

“We feel like every day our mission is to live her spirit,’' her father Eric Olson, said Monday in a phone interview. “The second part is that you’ve got an entire community that’s been impacted by this - and they want to help.”

The five-year old girl was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while crossing a downtown Andover intersection May 9 with her mother, three-year-old brother and young cousin.

Olson’s surviving family is hoping to use the unquantifiable loss they are going through as the impetus for life-saving changes in traffic patterns, speed enforcement and urban planning to prevent other families from enduring the life-long burden they now carry.

“I went to work and came home and (Sidney) was gone,” he said but his wife, Mary Beth Ellis, was with the children. “It’s a different kind of grief because she saw it first hand...We’re both struggling. We have really, really hard, terribly hard moments.”

According to authorities and the Olsons, the family was walking to an art class on Main Street and were in the crosswalk on Elm Street when Sidney Mae Olson was hit by the truck around 5:15 p.m. on May 9. The operator of the truck, a 2015 freightliner owned by Sysco Systems, remained at the scene, officials said.

The truck was stopped at a red light and hit the girl when it “started moving again,” David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police, said last month.

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office along with State and Andover police are continuing their investigation into the fatal crash, a prosecutor’s spokesman wrote in an e-mail Monday.

“The investigation is ongoing,’’ Glen Johnson wrote. “Cases like this are very technical in nature and take much more time to resolve than we would hope for. We need to take the time to do it right.”

Eric Olson said his family will never forget Sidney Mae.

“My wife and I feel an incredible void that we will never replace. It’s just in everything that we do. Every moment of every day, it feels like there’s a piece missing. It might sound cliche, but it feels like a piece of me died that moment. And I don’t think you ever replace it,” Olson said.

The couple quickly sought therapy for emotional support after the crash and now meet with other parents who have lost their children suddenly through various causes, including homicide, he said.

“Having those people around us is critical,” he said.

There is another rock the couple is building their suddenly altered life upon - their son, Ellis Olson, whose father is thankful that his age means that he likely won’t have memories of his sister’s sudden death.

“He talks about her every day. He tells us in our darkest moments that Sid’s happy,’' Olson said. “He’s like her I think. He’s got this very sort of positive smiley attitude about life, and so he’s helping us go.”

Having lived in Colorado and outside Amsterdam for many years, Sidney Mae Olson’s family is pushing for a reworking of the traffic pattern in the major intersection where she lost her life.

One change in Andover that can be done immediately, Olson contends, is to relocate the stop line where the truck came to a halt before heading into the intersection. Relocation, Olson said, will improve driver visibility.

“We have moments of hope,” Olson said, “where we feel like we can make an impact that she’d be proud of... There’s common sense change we can make right now in our communities that can make a big difference.”

Critically, the Olsons also want to change the way the traffic lights operate in the intersection. When the Olsons entered the intersection, the light was in their favor for pedestrian crossing, the family said in a previous statement. The lights also allowed the truck to drive into the intersection, the statement said.

At a town forum set for Thursday, Olson is planning to speak and to make these suggestions and more:

- Eliminating turns through intersections when pedestrians have a walk sign.

- Post police details at Elm Square and “other busy intersections at peak traffic times.”

- And to “improve awareness and enforcement of speed limits on Elm, High, and Central streets with portable speed bumps, signage and radar signs.”

The meeting on the recently initiated traffic study of the Elm Square intersection is set for Thursday from 7:00-9:00 PM at WWI Memorial Auditorium at Doherty Middle School, according to the Andover town website.

Olson said more long term goals include using video cameras to enforce speed and traffic rules, and designing streets and roads with a focus on pedestrian and bike traffic, not just on how to quickly move vehicles.

“It’s like I can just feel her energy and everything we do. I’m very much not the same person I was when before she was born. You transform as a parent, as everyone knows. She is part of of us,” he said. “I think that’s why we’re so focused on the stuff we’re focused on. We don’t want to lose that. We want to carry that forward and make it bigger and make her part of more people.”





