Woman in her 30s stabbed in Cambridge’s Central Square

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated June 5, 2023, 21 minutes ago

An unhoused woman in her 30s was stabbed Monday evening in Cambridge and authorities are seeking a female suspect in the attack, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Cambridge police patrolling Central Square found the woman near the Subway sandwich shop and 7-Eleven store, police said on Twitter.

The woman, who suffered a stab wound to her lower back, was treated on scene then taken to a local hospital, the statement said.

The victim, whose name was not released, is an unhoused Cambridge resident in her 30s and is believed to have been under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident, limiting her ability to assist investigators, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an e-mail.

Police are looking for a female suspect, described as being “heavy-set” and having dark hair, the statement said.

An investigation is ongoing, Warnick said. Anyone with further information can contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.



