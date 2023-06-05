Woman in her 30s stabbed in Cambridge’s Central Square

An unhoused woman in her 30s was stabbed Monday evening in Cambridge and authorities are seeking a female suspect in the attack, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Cambridge police patrolling Central Square found the woman near the Subway sandwich shop and 7-Eleven store, police said on Twitter.

The woman, who suffered a stab wound to her lower back, was treated on scene then taken to a local hospital, the statement said.