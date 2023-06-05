Everything we know about the wayward plane that crashed in Virginia on Sunday

Path of flight — The Cessna Citation aircraft took off from Elizabethton, Tenn. and was bound for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport when it abruptly turned around over Long Island and continued to Washington, D.C. before crashing near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Here’s the latest on fatal crash and the ongoing probe.

Federal authorities continue to investigate after an unresponsive business plane flew over the nation’s capital through restricted airspace on Sunday, causing the military to scramble fighter jets before the Cessna crashed in Virginia .

At one point the plane flew directly over the nation’s capital, officials said, some of the country’s most heavily restricted airspace.

Occupants of the aircraft — The private plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., based in Florida. John Rumpel, who runs the company, told The New York Times that his daughter, a 2-year-old granddaughter, the toddler’s nanny, and the pilot were on the plane.

There were no survivors. The occupants were returning home to East Hampton on Long Island after visiting Rumpel’s home in North Carolina,he told the Times.

The F-16 pursuit and the sonic boom — A U.S. official confirmed to The Associated Press that a military jet had been scrambled to pursue the plane after the pilot failed to respond to radio transmissions.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said the F-16 was authorized to travel at supersonic speeds, which caused a sonic boom that was heard in Washington and parts of Virginia and Maryland, unnerving residents.

Details of the crash — Flight tracking sites showed the Cessna suffered a rapid spiraling descent, at one point dropping by more than 30,000 feet per minute before crashing in the St. Mary’s Wilderness. It wasn’t clear why the plane was nonresponsive before the crash.

Rumpel, a pilot, suggested to the Times that the plane could have lost pressurization.

“It descended at 20,000 feet a minute, and nobody could survive a crash from that speed,” Rumpel told the Times.

Possible precedent — The tragedy was reminiscent of a 1999 crash of a Learjet that lost cabin pressure and flew aimlessly across the country with golf pro Payne Stewart aboard. The jet crashed in South Dakota, killing six people.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

