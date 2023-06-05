Why Chris Sununu decided not to run for president

Bergum is like every other politician. When the opposing party holds the White House, there are incentives to at least throw your hat in the ring for president. That is why more than a dozen Republicans ran in 2016 and a similar number of Democrats ran in 2020. One of those Democrats was mayor of a Midwestern city of 100,000 named Pete Buttigieg. Because he decided to run, Buttigieg is now a household name, a best-selling author, and the secretary of transportation.

Like many decisions in life, it has a lot to do with a basic risk-versus-reward calculation.

How in the world does it make sense that little-known North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum edged toward the Republican presidential race Monday, but New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a darling of the Sunday television circuit from a famous political family, counted himself out?

Bergum isn’t running for president so much as he’s trying to be the next Pete Buttigieg.

Sununu, on the other hand, has a totally unique set of circumstances. He is the governor of the state that has traditionally held the nation’s first primary. For him, running for president was a lose-lose proposition.

Polling suggests there was no way Sununu was going to even win his home state against Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. If he lost New Hampshire, he would be out of the presidential race and humiliated by his own constituents in the process.

Additionally, his mere presence on the New Hampshire primary ballot would devalue the role the state plays in the presidential process. Other candidates would potentially skip the state altogether rather than campaign against the governor. There is a reason why only one person from New Hampshire seriously considered running for president over the last 200 years. (It didn’t end well for Bob Smith, either.)

The New Hampshire primary means something to the Sununus. A key endorsement for the primary from his father for George H.W. Bush in the 1988 race paved the path for John Sununu to become White House chief of staff, one of the most important positions in government.

Furthermore, the primary is at a particularly perilous moment. Democrats are trying to strip the state of its “first in the nation” status for the first time in over a century. And it would be beyond selfish for Sununu to focus on running for the state instead of preserving the primary.

Then there is this: Unlike Bergum, Sununu has been flirting with a run for president for six months. He has already met and spoken to key donors, interest groups, and even delivered a keynote address at the California Republican Party’s convention. He has had glowing profiles in publications across America, from The New York Times to Politico to a lengthy documentary on CNN.

In other words, unless Sununu thought he would somehow defy the odds and become the Republican presidential nominee, he’s already reaped all the rewards he was ever going to get out of running for president. In fact, his decision on Monday to not run for president came precisely when all the risks to running were about to come crashing down.

First, there was the significant challenge of even making the debate stage in August. To qualify for a spot in the first debate, held Aug. 23, the Republican National Committee stipulates that a candidate must get at least 1 percent in polls and at least 40,000 individual contributions distributed by over 20 states.

Sununu may have gotten the 1 percent, but he has never been particularly good at fund-raising, even as he’s won reelection with wide margins. While he actively explored and won over some donors, he may not have the national base for the donations needed to qualify for the debate in just two months.

Finally, there is his publicly stated reason for not running: Stopping Trump.

This week, the field of Republican candidates is expected to swell to double digits. Sununu believes that the larger the field, the more likely it is that Trump will be the nominee again. He’s been very critical publicly of the former president, and he didn’t want to expand that field.

If the 2016 race taught us anything, it’s that Sununu isn’t wrong about this.

That said, running for president is a personal calculation every politician must make. For Sununu, that calculation meant saying no. He already achieved everything he wanted, and he doesn’t need to risk the downsides.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.