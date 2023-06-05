That ‘ideal world’ is now: Expand the bottle bill, lawmakers

Re “Nipping litter in the bud” (May 30): Your editorial recommending that the City of Boston ban the sale of miniature bottles of alcohol, or “nips,” reads: “Sure, in an ideal world the Legislature would expand the bottle bill. But Massachusetts residents overwhelmingly rejected a referendum in 2014 that would do so.” Before we pass on this particular path to the ideal world, consider: Voters rejected the expansion of the bottle bill — almost 10 years ago, by the way — in part because the bottlers spent almost $10 million promising “better, more efficient ways to increase recycling.” They aired a slew of TV ads that flat out lied, saying that 90 percent of people had curbside recycling so there was no need for a bottle bill expansion. The facts: That figure included drop-off recycling. But so-called free speech for (expensive) commercial advertising prevailed.

Meanwhile, what have those big beverage companies done to improve recycling? Our beverage container litter and waste problem has only gotten worse.