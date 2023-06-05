fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

A new life for the vintage nurse romance novel

Updated June 5, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Susannah Clark, founder of Nurse Novels Publishing, claims to have the largest collection of vintage nurse romance novels.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Early inklings of a career choice

Re “Second look at steamy — but dated — take on the life of a nurse” (Page A1, May 27): No story about nurse novels would be complete without mentioning the Cherry Ames series (1943-1968). Although technically not romance novels (Wikipedia describes them as mystery novels akin to Nancy Drew), they have all the elements of a strong heroine who stands up for what is right, as described in Brooke Hauser’s article. Although not as steamy as some, the romance is there. I have my mother’s 11 volumes, complete with tattered paper covers, that I spent the 1970s reading and rereading. Although I claimed at that time that I did not want to be a nurse, some years later, I found myself considering careers I could do anywhere and thought of Cherry Ames and her diverse nursing jobs. I have proudly been a nurse for 39 years.

Karen Lourence

Waban

The writer, a registered nurse, is a 1984 graduate of the Boston University School of Nursing.


Revival of these degrading portrayals is an insult to the nurse of today

In a day and age when banning books is the norm and officials are allowed to legally create a skewed perspective of how people and cultures are viewed, it is an abomination to the profession of nursing to present a front-page article resurrecting the sexualization of nursing from the literary canon as a cause of celebration. How is it that the Globe determined the “steamy — but dated — take on the life of a nurse” newsworthy? As a registered nurse of more than 30 years, I was shocked to see the historical degradation of the nursing profession revived. We should be highlighting instead the professionalism, bravery, and elevation of a career that has long surpassed the mentality of “a young woman bagging a doctor, not becoming one; and that woman is nearly always white.”

I take no issue with a person’s personal interest or hobby, but the fact that a physician assistant is the founder of the e-book company that would profit off this portrayal of a profession of which she is not a member, and that the Globe would accord the story prime space, especially at the end of National Nurses Month, is offensive and disturbing.

I think the Globe owes an apology to “the backbone of the health care system.” I would welcome an article on my historical perspective and the leaps and bounds it took, as a 1988 nursing graduate, to command respect and counter unfair, patronizing, and biased opinion of my profession. Nursing has come a long way, baby.

Catherine Jones

Wellesley


Some fashion statements speak volumes

Having spent much of my childhood and adolescence during the 1960s and ’70s in the hospital with cerebral palsy, I enjoyed a reminiscent chuckle at this line from one of the nurse romance novels: “She wore a white uniform like most women wear a Givenchy gown.” Back then, student nurses at the University of Virginia donned full-skirted, calf-length uniforms (“frumpy,” but easier to run in than the sleekly tailored outfits of senior nurses). Doctors wore white coats and an unmistakable air of authority.

So I was slightly startled in the 1990s when, following further surgery, I woke to find a woman in what appeared to be daisy-emblazoned pajamas leaning over me; before I could mutter that we’d not been introduced, I found myself whisked upstairs and surrounded by other staff in colorful scrubs.

Two years ago, as a patient in the intensive care unit of a Boston hospital, bedridden on my back, I needed a urinal urgently, which the hovering attendant brought, then emptied and rinsed. When I discovered that I had just asked a doctor to do this, the scrub-garbed individual replied with a smile, “Don’t worry, we all pitch in here,” making me think that the evolution of medical staff clothing has not been a bad thing, after all.

Price Grisham

Salem

