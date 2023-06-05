Any questions about whether Ashley Martell can coach the Bedford boys’ lacrosse team were answered with a playoff win

Bedford (12-7) will face either No. 4 Grafton (17-1) or No. 29 North Reading (6-13) in the Round of 16.

A couple of months later, Martell’s new offensive system is firing on all cylinders, as the No. 13 Bucs roared to an 18-4 win over No. 20 Essex Tech in the first round of the Division 3 statewide tournament.

BEDFORD — When Ashley Martell took over as Bedford boys’ lacrosse coach shortly before the season, she knew her players might be skeptical about what she brought to the table.

“I think they were skeptical at first, because it’s not everyday you see a woman coaching boys’ lacrosse,” said Martell, a former star at Springfield College who coached Billerica girls’ lacrosse for 12 years.

“But they came in every single day, worked hard, listened to the new plays I put in, and they put it all together today. There was no better time to have one of our best games of the year. The fast break was there, everybody was moving and hitting the right passes, and it wasn’t like that in the beginning of the season.”

Bedford dominated from the opening faceoff with senior Aaron Kreiter winning a couple of early draws to set up goals from seniors Eric Miles (six goals, three assists) and Rich Fedele (three goals).

Miles, Bedford’s all-time leading rusher who is headed to Stonehill to play football, flashed his lacrosse prowess by dictating the offense, allowing sophomore Charles Demeo (four goals), junior Aidan Kelly (three goals, assist), and sophomore James Nichol (two goals, assist) to thrive.

Essex Tech (14-5) was led by Fisher Gadbois (four goals) and goalie Damian Biersteker, who made 12 impressive saves.

The past two seasons Bedford clawed into the state tournament, earning the No. 31 seed a year ago. For Martell, flipping that number in her first season at the helm was a reminder of why coaching can be gratifying.

“When I stepped into the role I didn’t expect it to be long term, but once I got into the role, I realized it didn’t matter who I’m coaching,” said Martell, who is likely the only female coach to win a boys’ lacrosse tournament game in Eastern Mass.

“I love to coach. People are born to do certain things and I love coaching. This has reignited that desire to be there for the kids and get them to be as successful as they can be.”

Division 1 State

Franklin 20, Methuen 0 — Seniors Tyler Sacchetti and Luke Davis each scored three goals for the fourth-seeded Panthers (18-1). Classmate Jayden Consigli and junior Dylan McEvoy added a pair of goals each in the first-round victory over 29th-seeded Methuen.

Marshfield 12, Bishop Feehan 8 — Graham Schofield racked up five goals and Charlie Carroll tacked on three of his own to go along with three helpers for the 10th-seeded Rams (15-4) in a first-round win. In defeat, Nick Yanchuk scored four times for Feehan and Danny Coady made 18 saves for the 23rd-seeded Shamrocks.

Division 2 State

Reading 20, Plymouth North 4 — Eamon Centrella (6 goals, 1 assist) and Robbie Granara (1 goal, 7 assists) took flight for the top-seeded Rockets (18-1) in a first-round win over the visiting Eagles. Cullen Granara (4 goals, 2 assists) and Mark Boyle (2 goals, 1 assist) aided the attack for Reading.

Division 4 State

Nantucket 16, Seekonk 0 — Freshman Arann Hanlon and junior Cole Chambers each tallied four goals for the sixth-seeded Whalers (13-6). Freshman Jeremy Jenkinson made 10 saves for the first-round shutout over No. 27 Seekonk.

Rockland 16, Martha’s Vineyard 7 — More than half of the 11th-seeded Bulldogs’ goals were from the crosse of Lucas Leander, who found the back of the net nine times in a first-round win over the 22nd-seeded Vineyarders. Leander had all four goals for Rockland (15-4) in the second half to help put the Vineyard away in a game played at Abington High School.

— Globe correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this report.