Registration for 2024 Boston Marathon to open in September

The qualifying window began on Sept. 1, 2022, and will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. Qualifying standards across all divisions will remain the same as they were for the 2023 race.

The field size for the 128th edition of the race, scheduled for April 15, will remain at 30,000 participants. Qualifier registration will open on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. and will close on Friday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.

The BAA will use the same registration process for qualified runners as it used for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 races. Any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time can submit an application during the registration period. Athletes with active finisher streaks of 10 or more Boston Marathons will have an opportunity to register early between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

“The opening of registration is one of our most exciting time periods of the year, as athletes begin their quest toward the finish line on Boylston Street,” BAA president/CEO Jack Fleming said. “Boston Marathon qualifiers are among the most loyal and accomplished athletes in our sport and will be ready to race their best on Patriots’ Day 2024.”

The qualifying window for the 129th Boston Marathon, scheduled to take place on April 21, 2025, will begin on Sept. 1, 2023.

