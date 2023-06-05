Catching up with Steve Pearce, MVP of the Red Sox’ 2018 World Series victory

“SIR!” she says, barking orders like a drill sergeant. “Put the trophy down, NOW! SIR! You can’t do that.”

The young security guard’s voice rises when a middle-aged man with a beard and a backpack picks up the 2018 World Series trophy from a line of four Red Sox championship trophies on display in center field at Fenway Park.

The 40-year-old former Red Sox first baseman was the World Series MVP in 2018.

Another guard recognizes Pearce and apologizes. Everyone has a good laugh.

Pearce, back in Boston for the first time since he retired — he was attending a card show at Fenway Park — says he’s not a recognizable face. Never was.

“Even when I was in Boston, I was walking around, I would hardly ever get recognized,” he says. “People would say, ‘You look so much different without your uniform on. You look so much bigger on TV.’ ”

Pearce has kept a low profile since he retired in April 2020. He says he’s enjoying time with his family at his Tampa home, playing with his daughter Jensen, 10, and son Crew, 5.

“Baseball was my life, and then once it was time to go, it’s like I couldn’t watch baseball,” he says. “You see all your buddies still playing, and it’s just like, ‘I need to be out there with them.’ It was weird. My mind wants to be out there, my body’s like, ‘Don’t you dare think about baseball.’ ”

He even refused to watch games on TV for a long time.

“But as time passes,” he says, “I’m getting a little bit more involved in it and starting to watch it again.”

Baseball and life are radically different, says Pearce.

“In baseball, everything is structured routines, and then in real life, you’ve got to keep your head on a swivel,” he says. “Kids got to go here. Kids are sick. We got to do this. No, you can’t go do that.”

But he’s not complaining.

“I’m very happy,” he says. “People ask me, ‘Do you miss baseball?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t.’ ”

Pearce was plagued by a rash of injuries in 2019. He wants Boston fans to know how badly he wanted to play.

“I gave it everything I had,” he says. “Oh man, right before camp, I blew out my calf and then came back. I struggled when I got back, and then I started having back spasms. I went down to rehab and I blew out my knee. So it was just a whole long list of injuries.”

He felt a tinge of sadness when he announced his retirement.

“I got choked up a little bit,” he says. “But you’ve got to face reality.”

‘A working-class hero’

At the card show, Pearce signs hundreds of autographs and catches up with old pal Brock Holt. They talk about kids, golf, and lawns.

Jim Meeks of Brockton brings a bat, ball, and helmet to be signed. He’s not one of the many fans who think Red Sox pitcher David Price, who won two games and pitched briefly in relief, deserved to be Series MVP that year.

“Pearce is a working-class hero,” Meeks says. “All the runs he scored, all the hits he got. Absolutely he deserved it.”

Pearce posed with a young baseball fan at the Fenway card show. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Another fan gives Pearce a Cape Cod League program from 2004, when Pearce played for the Cotuit Kettleers.

“Boston fans are the freaking best,” says Pearce. “You get hugs and they tell you how much they loved you. Just for the five games that I played in the World Series. They loved me for that and I love them for that. It’s awesome. I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

His ego stays in check when he coaches his daughter’s softball team, though.

“They look at me like I’m just, you know, dumb coach,” he says.

Pearce also loves golf and is a 7 handicap. This year, he attended the Masters and had a blast. He has played in celebrity charity events, including one with Johnny Damon. He says golf and baseball can be maddening.

“Some days you are the hottest hitter on the planet,” he says, “then you wake up the next day and it feels like you’re swinging a broomstick trying to hit a golf ball at 100 miles an hour from a guy throwing 5 feet away from you. So it’s just a weird game like that.”

He likes to fish for redfish, trout, and snook and work the grill at cookouts and parties. He’s doing all the things he missed while bouncing around among seven big-league teams. He had a career .254 batting average as a utility infielder/outfielder from 2007-19.

Former teammate Brock Holt (right) was on hand and had a hug for Pearce. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

When he was traded by Toronto to the Red Sox in June of 2018 for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal and cash, the transition was easy.

“I already knew everybody on the team because I played on every team in the AL East,” he says.

And he also knew Chris Sale because the lefthander played Little League as an 11-year-old with Pearce’s brother in Lakeland, Fla.

When Mitch Moreland got hurt that season, Pearce got more playing time at first base and he raked.

“It kind of started right around playoff time,” he says. “I had a good series against the Yankees, I had a good series against Houston, and then going into the World Series, I just I felt good.”

World Series memories

It was one moment in Game 2 that elevated Pearce’s attitude and his game.

The bases were loaded and the Sox were down, 2-1, in the fifth inning. The Dodgers brought in Ryan Madson, a righty with a sinker who had fanned Pearce in the past. Pearce thought manager Alex Cora might pinch hit for him.

“But Cora looked at me and he’s like, ‘Hey, you’re hitting,’ ” says Pearce. “And I remember, I was like, oh my gosh. At that time, I was nervous. You can be the hero or you could be the zero. And I’m like, oh my gosh, I do not want to kill this rally right here, but before I got into the box, I was like, wait a minute, this is the at-bat I’ve been waiting my whole life for.”

Advertisement

Pearce was born and raised a Red Sox fan because his father was from Rehoboth. In his backyard in Lakeland growing up, he’d pretend he was batting in the World Series, bases loaded, down a run.

“There is no way I’m failing here,” he told himself.

He didn’t get a pitch to hit, but he walked to tie the score.

“It was like the monkey jumped off my back,” he says. “I swear, I just became so loose after that. It was like I was ready to rock and roll the rest of the way.”

In Game 4, with the Sox trailing, 4-3, in the eighth inning, Pearce smacked a solo home run off closer Kenley Jansen.

“I remember running on the bases and just thinking, ‘Holy crap, I just hit a home run in the World Series to tie the game,’ ” he says.

In the ninth, he hit a three-run double to send the Sox to a 9-6 victory.

A game-tying homer in Game 4 had Pearce walking on air. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

In the clinching Game 5, Pearce hit two homers, including a two-run shot off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. That put him alongside Babe Ruth and Ted Kluszewski as the only players to hit multiple home runs in a World Series game at age 35 or older.

He batted .333 for the Series, slugged 1.167, and scored five runs.

Pearce smiles when he is asked whom he’d have voted for as World Series MVP.

“I always favor the hitters,” he says. “But what Price did was to shut up that great offense. He dominated, and that was awesome. I was very thankful that I wasn’t on the Dodgers trying to face him that night.

“If they would have said him, it’s not like I would have lost any sleep.”

A World Series homer off Clayton Kershaw was cause to celebrate with teammate J.D. Martinez. Jim Davis

‘It was all worth it’

After leaving Fenway, a thirsty Pearce walks into the Cask ‘n Flagon and orders a cold beer. The manager asks if she can get a selfie with him. The beer is on the house.

“That’s the one thing in Boston — you’ll never have to buy a beer in this town,” says Pearce. “And it stays true. So I do appreciate it .”

For his entire big league career, it seemed, he was the 25th man on the squad, battling for mostly one-year contracts.

“I’ve been demoted, I’ve been cut, released, optioned, and I never gave up,” he says. “I just kept going and going and I was so glad I was able to shine when it was crunch time.”

When Pearce is in town, the beer is on the house. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

He’s no Ted Williams, he’ll readily admit. They will never name a tunnel after him. But he hit a home run in his last World Series at-bat and he has a ring. When he gets home, he has the replica World Series trophy and the MVP trophy sitting front and center on the mantel of his man cave.

“That World Series MVP, it’s more than baseball,” he says. “It’s everything that I’ve worked for my whole life. It brought meaning to it. The terrible pay in the minor leagues. It was all worth it. Every bump and every bruise.”

He reaches inside his Masters t-shirt. He doesn’t wear his World Series ring — it’s too flashy — but he had a replica made into a pendant necklace.

“I wear it close to my heart,” he says, patting his chest.

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.