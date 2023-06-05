Chris Weidman added to UFC 292 card, scheduled for August at TD Garden

Weidman, who will turn 39 next week, fought at TD Garden on Oct. 18, 2019, when he moved up to light heavyweight and was knocked out in the first round of the main event by Dominick Reyes.

It will be Weidman’s first time in the octagon since he broke his leg against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. The former champion will be facing veteran Brad Tavares.

Tickets for UFC 292 will go on sale June 16. Two titles bouts for the Aug. 19 event were announced last month, with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defending his title against “Suga” Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will feature Zhang Weili defending her strawweight belt against Amanda Lemos.

Advertisement

O’Malley (16-1) is unbeaten in his last five fights, while Sterling (23-3) is unbeaten in his last nine, including a split-decision win over Henry Cejudo earlier this month at UFC 288.

More matchups for the event are expected to be announced in the next week. Rob Font, who fights out of Haverhill, has expressed his desire to be on the card on social media. The seventh-ranked bantamweight did not fight at TD Garden in 2019 because he was recovering from knee surgery.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.