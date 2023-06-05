Defense improves but the losing continues for Red Sox as Rays claim series finale, too

On a grimly gray day, the Rays and star southpaw Shane McClanahan dispatched the Red Sox, 4-1, before an announced crowd of 30,860 at Fenway Park. It marked the third straight victory for Tampa Bay in the four-game series and the seventh in eight games between the two teams this year, widening the gap between the first- and last-place teams in the American League East to 12 games.

Shortly after noon on Monday, the Red Sox met as a team to restate belief in the group and to try to identify a roadmap back to a postseason path. But hours later, the Rays offered a reminder of the enormity of the predicament confronting the Sox after 60 games.

While the Sox ultimately fell flat, they looked energized at the start of the contest, perhaps a carryover of the pregame meeting.

Brayan Bello opened the game in dazzling fashion, striking out the side in the first inning when he fired a sinker past Yandy Díaz, a changeup by Wander Franco, and a 97 m.p.h. four-seamer by Josh Lowe. He wasn’t as sharp in the next two innings, but a Red Sox defense that had been struggling offered him an impressive measure of support.

With a man on and one out in the second, the Rays’ Luke Raley blasted a first-pitch slider to deep center field. Kiké Hernández, making his first start in center since April 22, raced into the triangle and leapt while reaching over the angled bullpen fence to pull back a two-run homer.

One inning later, Alex Verdugo preserved the scoreless tie when he reached over the right field grandstand wall, just beyond the Pesky Pole, on a homer bid by Francisco Mejía.

Yet while the Rays proved unable to get on the scoreboard when threatening the fences, Tampa Bay finally broke through with a paper-cuts-and-lemon-juice attack in the fifth inning. After Raley led off the frame by slamming a double to left-center, four of the next five Rays singled.

Manuel Margot chopped a ball over the infield to score Raley. Margot, who advanced to second on the throw home and then reached third on a groundout, trotted home for a 2-0 Rays lead when Mejía grounded a single up the middle through the drawn-in infield.

Díaz followed with an infield single, and a Franco cue shot to shallow left for another single loaded the bases. A fielder’s choice by Josh Lowe put Tampa Bay ahead, 3-0.

That amalgamation of dinks and dunks proved the only sustained offense the Rays amassed against Bello (3.97 ERA). The 24-year-old logged six solid innings, tied for his second-longest outing of the year, allowing three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five, and generally avoiding hard contact.

Ordinarily, such a performance would have positioned the Sox well. But with McClanahan on the mound for Tampa Bay, the three-run deficit seemed daunting.

While McClanahan seemed slightly off his elite form at the outset, walking two of the first three batters in the first inning, he quickly rebounded with a double-play grounder against Rafael Devers.

Once out of the first, McClanahan settled in with a typically spectacular four-pitch mix. The lefthander used his mid- to upper-90s fastballs to leave the Sox on the defensive, resulting in defenseless swings against his slider, changeup, and curveball.

Justin Turner finally put the Sox on the board with a solo homer in the sixth inning — his seventh homer of the year and the first by either team in the four-game series — to make it a 3-1 contest. But that was all the offense the Sox could amass against McClanahan, who allowed one run on five hits and struck out five in his six innings of work, lowering his ERA to 2.02.

The Rays re-established a three-run lead in the seventh, taking advantage of reliever Nick Pivetta’s wildness. Pivetta issued three walks around a double by Franco, ultimately forcing in a run with back-to-back two-out, full-count free passes.

From there, the Sox threatened but could not capitalize. They put a pair of runners on base in the seventh but Rob Refsnyder struck out looking to strand both. In the eighth, after a leadoff walk by Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers — with Verdugo running on a full-count pitch with one out — took a called third strike that appeared to bisect the plate at the bottom of the zone to set in motion a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play.

Manager Alex Cora reached a boiling point, charging out of the dugout to question the judgement of home plate ump Chris Guccione. Though Guccione appeared to get the call right, Cora fumed — perhaps in misplaced existential protest of his team’s sputtering state.

The Sox are now 4-10 in their last 14 contests, a span in which the offense has managed two runs or fewer eight times. With the loss, the Sox fell to 30-30, the first time since April 29 that the team has been at or below .500.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.