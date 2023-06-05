Patriots add to receiving depth by signing undrafted Ed Lee out of URI

The 5-foot-10-inch Lee participated in New England’s local Pro Day and impressed enough to earn an invitation to the team’s rookie minicamp. He is coming off a standout season for the Rams, having collected 56 passes for 908 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Patriots bolstered their receiving depth Monday by adding Ed Lee, who starred at Rhode Island, a league source confirmed.

A Washington, D.C., native, Lee was a second-team CAA performer in 2022 after leading the conference in receiving yards. He was also third in receiving yards per game (82.5) and third in punt-return average (11.3).

Lee joins a crowded receiving room led by veterans Juju Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and Tre Nixon.

There also will be plenty of rookie competition at the position, as the Patriots added Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas in the draft. In addition, rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham also ran some routes and made some nifty catches at last week’s OTA.

The Partiots, who still have one open roster spot, will hold their second OTA practice open to the media Tuesday morning.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.