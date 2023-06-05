Game 60: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After an ugly 6-2 loss on Sunday, the Sox will look to salvage a split when they face the Rays this afternoon.
Note the start time, which is 4:05 p.m. The teams were supposed to be off, but are playing today after Friday’s game was rained out. The Sox will now end up playing 13 games in 12 days before the next scheduled off day on June 15.
The Red Sox are not exactly hitting their stride during this stretch, with Sunday’s performance just their latest ode to the Keystone Kops. They committed two more errors and allowed Yandy Díaz to circle the bases on a grounder up the middle. That brings the total to seven errors in the last six games.
They have lost five of their last seven and nine of 13.
After today’s game, the Sox will hit the road for a pair of three-game series, starting in Cleveland and finishing with the Yankees.
Lineups
RAYS (42-19): TBA
Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (8-1, 2.07 ERA)
RED SOX (30-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (3-3, 3.89 ERA)
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Bello: Randy Arozarena 1-4, Yandy Díaz 3-4, Wander Franco 1-3, Josh Lowe 2-5, Francisco Mejía 1-4, Luke Raley 0-1, Taylor Walls 0-3
Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Rafael Devers, 5-16, Kiké Hernández 3-12, Rob Refsnyder 2-10, Alex Verdugo 2-8, Reese McGuire 0-4, Justin Turner 1-2, Raimel Tapia 1-2, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-1.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 2-19 when scoring four or fewer runs.
Notes: The Red Sox are 8-9 against American League East opponents (7-3 at home). … Yoshida has 23 multi-hit games this season, second to Toronto’s Bo Bichette (25) in the American League. Verdugo is second on the Sox with 20. … Bello is 0-1 and has a 10.13 ERA in two career starts against the Rays, both of which came last season when he allowed nine runs in eight innings. … McClanahan has four wins in six starts against the Sox, including his most recent one on April 11 when he struck out nine and allowed just one run in five innings. He is coming off his first loss of the season after allowing two runs on six hits in 5⅔ innings against the Cubs. … The Rays have stolen 30 consecutive bases without being caught (beginning May 22), the longest streak in franchise history. Yandy Díaz is batting .344 with seven RBI in seven games against the Red Sox this season.
