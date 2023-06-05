Game 60: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After an ugly 6-2 loss on Sunday, the Sox will look to salvage a split when they face the Rays this afternoon.

Note the start time, which is 4:05 p.m. The teams were supposed to be off, but are playing today after Friday’s game was rained out. The Sox will now end up playing 13 games in 12 days before the next scheduled off day on June 15.

The Red Sox are not exactly hitting their stride during this stretch, with Sunday’s performance just their latest ode to the Keystone Kops. They committed two more errors and allowed Yandy Díaz to circle the bases on a grounder up the middle. That brings the total to seven errors in the last six games.