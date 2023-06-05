Red Sox remove Raimel Tapia from outfield mix in favor of keeping Jarren Duran on roster

Arroyo entered Monday hitting .257/.295/.365 in 27 games. He’d gotten particularly hot (.500/.556/.813) in the six games before he landed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The Red Sox activated infielder Christian Arroyo prior to Monday’s series finale at Fenway Park against the Rays and immediately slotted him into the lineup against lefthander Shane McClanahan. To clear a roster spot, the team designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment.

Manager Alex Cora acknowledged that the decision to designate Tapia was “a tough one,” given that the 29-year-old had performed well (.264/.333/.368). But he said the Sox are committed to giving Jarren Duran playing time, and with Adam Duvall (left wrist fracture) slated to return from the injured list Friday, Tapia got squeezed out in favor of fellow lefthanded hitter Duran.

“He played so well for us, but [the decision] was trusting Jarren, keep him around,” Cora said.

