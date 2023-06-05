After rough weekend, Red Sox hold team meeting to recalibrate: ‘It was just to get back to who we are’

“It was just to get back to who we are,” closer Kenley Jansen said. “It’s a long season and everybody believes in this team, but it’s just a moment to get back to who we are, find ourselves, what we’re capable to do, come here, and give us the best.

One day after the Red Sox endured an embarrassing 6-2 loss, members of the club had a meeting on Monday morning at Fenway Park to try to reset and refocus at a time when the team is 30-29, in last place in the AL East, and five games out of a wild-card spot.

“It’s refreshing. We’ve got 102 more games after this one. What can we do the best in those to get to where we want to get, which is the postseason? We want to play in October. Everybody here wants to play in October. We’ve got a team to do it.

“It can be challenging sometimes, but you don’t want to shrink during your challenging moments.”

Jansen said the meeting featured a number of voices, both players and staff members. He said there were similarities between this meeting and one he experienced a year ago, when Atlanta manager Brian Snitker called a June 1 gathering when the reigning champions were mired in a 23-27 malaise.

“We ended up winning [101] games,” said Jansen. “Sometimes you need one of these just to remind yourself who you are. You can get lost sometimes just with how long the season is.

“I think we all needed it. I needed it. It’s a good refreshing thing for us to keep reminding ourselves who we are. The record doesn’t define who we are. We’ve just got to continue to bring it every day and tighten it up a little bit more, and we’ll be good.”

Manager Alex Cora said the team had moved on from Sunday’s loss against the Rays, which was highlighted by a series of misplays that allowed Yandy Díaz to race around the bases on a single. While acknowledging that the defeat was one of the more frustrating of the year, Cora said the team had compartmentalized the disappointment.

“Today’s a new day, man,” said Cora. “After the game, we [had] family day. We saw the kids running around. We’ve got a family trip,” explaining that the team’s families will travel along to Cleveland and New York.

“You put everything in perspective and you turn the page on that one and you keep getting better,” Cora added. “That’s been the message since day one.

“There’s going to be good days, there are going to be bad days, and there’s going to be plays like that. It’s part of the equation and sometimes you take it harder than other days.

“But we talked about the play today, we talked about the play with certain guys, and we showed them and hopefully it doesn’t happen again. And that’s the goal, just to keep getting better.”

The meeting was at least the second of the season for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo called a players-only meeting in mid-May. As was the case then, the team focused on controlling its effort level and intensity.

“I believe in this team. We all believe in this team,” said Jansen. “We’ve just got to be capable of going out there and doing it, bringing it every single night.”

