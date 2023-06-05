Westford Academy’s Molly Smith caps celebrated high school golf career by claiming state crown over hard-charging Isabel Brozena of North Reading

Smith settled into her game straight away, startingher day out with birdies on the first and second holes. But Brozena stayed within striking distance and saw an opening when Smith’s wedge shot rolled off the green on 18. Smith stayed calm, though, chipping back onto the green and sinking a 10-foot putt to shut the door on Brozena.

LONGMEADOW — Defending champion Isabel Brozena chased Molly Smith all day long, but the Westford Academy star couldn’t be caught. Smith finished two-under-par 70 at Longmeadow Country Club, beating Brozena by a stroke and claiming the individual prize at Monday’s girls’ golf state championship.

“I knew I needed to make [that putt] to beat her, and I’ve been in those moments before so that helped,” Smith said.

Molly is one of three golfing sisters. Maddie, a freshman, finished with a score of 84. Morgan, the oldest, graduated from Westford Academy last spring and after a season at Phillips Exeter will continue her golf career at Georgetown.

The competition between the sisters makes all three of them better golfers.

“When I’m playing with Morgan and Maddie, I don’t ever want to lose to them,” Molly said. “There are a lot of moments when we’re playing and there’s a putt on the last hole that might make me beat Morgan and that putt is important to me . . . when you’re playing by yourself you don’t always get putts that matter like that.”

Molly recently attempted to qualify for the US Open, and now that she’s capped off her high school career, she’ll join the University of Central Florida’s golf team in the fall.

Bishop Feehan claimed the state championship, finishing plus-72, and three of its four golfers finished with scores of 84 or lower. Carol Pignato led the way with a 78, Nora Charnley shot an 83, and Hanley Correia carded an 84.

“It feels unreal at the moment, but we’re all super excited,” Pignato said. “We put up some great scores . . . having Hanley and Nora right there beside me, I think every match any of the three of us could be the lowest scorer.”

Pignato competed with the boys team in the fall, but knew there was something special brewing with thesegirlsin the spring.

“Coming into the season we knew we were going to do well because we just had the talent it takes,” Pignato said. “We practiced a lot this season . . . we knew we had a chance at winning big.”

Brozena was the only golfer besides Molly Smith to finish under par. Hingham’s Piper Jordan, Ursuline Academy’s Victoria Veator, and Lincoln-Sudbury’s Champa Visetsin tied for third with scores of 77.

In team scoring, Wellesley finished second (plus-91), led by Katie Ng who shot a 79. Ursuline Academy was third (plus-105), anchored by Veator’s score of 77.

MIAA Championship

at Longmeadow Country Club

Team

1. Bishop Feehan, 72; 2. Wellesley, 91; 3. Ursuline, 105; 4. Notre Dame (Worcester), 116; 5. Hingham, 132; 6. Notre Dame (Hingham), 150.

Individual

70 — Molly Smith, Westford.

71 — Isabel Brozena, North Reading.

77 — Victoria Veator, Ursuline; Champa Visetsin, Lincoln-Sudbury; Jordan Piper, Hingham.

78 — Carol Pignato, Bishop Feehan.

79 — Katie Ng, Wellesley.

80 — Julia Imai, Brookline; Lillian Guleserian, Westwood; Mya Murphy, Sturgis West; Erika Redmond, Concord-Carlisle.



