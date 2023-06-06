SEC sues Coinbase, one day after taking aim at Binance

On Monday, the SEC sued Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, alleging that it violated securities laws and made false statements to investors.

The federal regulator’s lawsuit against Coinbase marked the second blow in back-to-back enforcement actions targeting the industry’s largest and most widely known players. The broadening legal maneuvers strike at the heart of how these firms operate, piercing the regulatory gray area where companies have enjoyed staggering growth and where crypto fortunes were made and lost.

In a resounding escalation of Washington’s crackdown on cryptocurrency firms, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the largest crypto exchange in the United States of operating as an unregistered securities broker, putting investors at risk of fraud and manipulation.

On Tuesday, the SEC accused Coinbase of performing the functions of a securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency ― entities that have expansive reporting requirements ― since at least 2019. The lawsuit, filed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, asked for unspecified civil penalties along with the forfeiture of any ill-gotten gains, as well as a permanent injunction from violating SEC rules.

Binance and Coinbase operate on different ends of the regulatory spectrum, shaping the tandem lawsuits into a powerful message to the industry. Binance claims no physical headquarters or jurisdiction, while Coinbase is publicly traded and incorporated in Delaware.

“Coinbase’s alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rule books that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection by the SEC,” the commission’s chairman, Gary Gensler, said in a statement.

The company balked at what it called the “SEC’s reliance on an enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry,” saying it is hurting the nation’s economic competitiveness and companies like Coinbase that have a “demonstrated commitment” to compliance.

“The solution is legislation that allows fair rules for the road to be developed transparently and applied equally, not litigation,” chief legal officer Paul Grewal said in a statement. “In the meantime, we’ll continue to operate our business as usual.”

After the Coinbase lawsuit went public, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter, a key digital meeting place for crypto enthusiasts, to criticize the government’s actions. “If you have to pick a fight with everyone, maybe you are the one at fault,” he said.

In a March 22 blog post signed by Grewal, the platform signaled it had received a Wells Notice, signaling that charges are imminent.

The platform said the SEC delivered its lawsuit after a “cursory investigation,” and emphasized that trading services will not be disrupted by legal proceedings.

“We are confident in the legality of our assets and services, and if needed, we welcome a legal process to provide the clarity we have been advocating for and to demonstrate that the SEC simply has not been fair or reasonable when it comes to its engagement on digital assets,” Grewal wrote. “Rest assured, Coinbase products and services continue to operate as usual — today’s news does not require any changes to our current products or services.”

Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, with around 100 million users. Exchanges are the primary way for people to buy cryptocurrencies using US dollars, acting as both a broker and a bank that can hold the assets.

The suit specifically targets Coinbase’s staking program, which lets its users earn yield on five different crypto assets, which the SEC deemed an investment contract. In total, the SEC listed 12 popular cryptocurrencies available to buy through Coinbase as securities, including SOL and ADA, the native tokens of the Solana and Cardano blockchains.