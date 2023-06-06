Father-daughter duo cook up gluten-free guide to some favorite foods

“Cooking with My Dad, the Chef” by Verveine Oringer and Ken Oringer. America's Test Kitchen

Verveine Oringer was only 12 when she started writing a cookbook. Her adventurous palate and passion for cooking helped her learn the ropes of the kitchen early on. After all, her dad is notable Boston chef and restaurateur Ken Oringer. The two share the stage in a new cookbook they co-authored, “Cooking with My Dad, the Chef,” published by America’s Test Kitchen. It’s a volume tailored to young people and designed to help them, in a fun way, develop culinary skills. You’ll find advice on organizing the kitchen before you even get to the recipes, with simple lessons on preparing your ingredients, measuring, slicing onions, chopping fresh herbs, and tips like “clean as you go.” By the way, the recipes are all gluten-free. Now 14, Verveine was diagnosed with celiac disease when she was 10, which meant she had to stop eating gluten. As a chef father would do, Ken, with Verveine’s help, sought out favorite brands of gluten-free pasta and flour and developed recipes for grain-free versions of her favorite foods, which inspired the cookbook. There are 70 recipes with photos included — blueberry buttermilk pancakes, mochi waffles, fresh pasta, tacos, corn arepas, funfetti cupcakes, triple chocolate brownies, apple crumble — that are approachable and easy to follow. Each page lists the cooking equipment you need to gather before you start, which is useful for a young cook or for anyone, with tidbits of information about the foods. The book’s charming comic book-style illustrations of the dad and his daughter may inspire your own family members to don an apron. $22.99. Available at shop.americastestkitchen.com and other booksellers.