The hottest gift around: Inferno Farms hot sauces

For a dad who can take the heat, you might consider a gift of hot sauces from Inferno Farms. The company was founded by Greg Foster of San Diego, who earned a Guinness World Record last year for a much-admired feat: he ate 10 Carolina Reaper chilies — regarded as the hottest pepper in the world — in 33.15 seconds. This wasn’t his first Guinness record-breaker — he holds six. Once, he scoffed down three Carolina Reapers in 8.72 seconds; another time, he was the first to consume the most Reapers in one minute. Foster worked in restaurant kitchens for years, and grows his own peppers and vegetables. So, it’s no surprise he founded the company, which produces hot sauces not only with varying degrees of heat but also pronounced flavors. Using mostly peppers and produce he’s cultivated, Foster creates the products in small batches. Among the sauces, Volcanus is made with Carolina Reapers and indeed tastes like hot lava in your mouth. Another, Alliuminaughty, has black garlic, onion, and spices that round out its ferocity. Pineapple XXXpress’s fresh pineapple, Scotch bonnets, brown sugar, and spices give the sauce a pleasant kick and sweet-savory flavors. The Green Monster, a tomatillo and serrano pepper sauce with cilantro, is gentler. As for the cartoonish character on the label who hints at what your palate can expect, a company rep says it is not modeled after Foster — it’s just a fun, spicy gnome. From $5.99 to $9.99 for 5 ounces; a 3-pack of various sauces, $20; 6-pack for $46; Spicy gift set, $45. To order, go to www.infernofarmshotsauce.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND