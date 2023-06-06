Kowloon owners seek customer videos for new documentary

The owners of Kowloon are asking customers to dig into their archives and share any video footage they may have taken at the restaurant. The older, the better.

In a post shared on Twitter and Facebook, and Instagram, they wrote: “Share your Kowloon memories with us! We are seeking video footage taken at Kowloon for a new documentary film.”

Perhaps you celebrated a birthday or anniversary there, many moons ago. It may be time to dust off that camcorder and take a look.