Kowloon owners seek customer videos for new documentary

The owners of Kowloon are asking customers to dig into their archives and share any video footage they may have taken at the restaurant. The older, the better.
In a post shared on Twitter and Facebook, and Instagram, they wrote: “Share your Kowloon memories with us! We are seeking video footage taken at Kowloon for a new documentary film.”
Perhaps you celebrated a birthday or anniversary there, many moons ago. It may be time to dust off that camcorder and take a look.
According to the restaurant’s social media posts, “old video footage (VHS, Super 8mm) is recommended and encouraged!”
That makes sense, because the legendary landmark on Route 1 in Saugus has a long history. Originally known as the Mandarin House, Madeline and Bill Wong bought the restaurant from Madeline’s parents in 1958. They changed the name to Kowloon and ultimately transformed the place into a beloved institution; over the years the Wong family grew the business and increased the capacity of the place to accommodate 1,200 guests.
To submit a video for the Kowloon documentary, e-mail kowloondocumentary@gmail.com.
