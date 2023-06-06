Recipe: Chicken stock in the roasting pan with lemony, herby potato wedges turns into a flavorful sauce

Serves 4

These potato wedges are similar to the herby, lemon-forward side dish popular at Greek restaurants. When they roast in the oven with chicken stock in the pan, they develop a deep flavor as they soak up the juices. When they're done, they're tender and moist, with patches of golden brown. The stock reduces to a thick sauce that clings to the potatoes. Finish with plenty of fresh parsley, and serve with roast chicken, lamb chops, or grilled swordfish steaks.

1½ cups chicken stock 3 pounds yellow potatoes, cut into thick wedges ¼ cup olive oil 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 2 lemons, 1 halved lengthwise and cut into thick half moons, 1 juiced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch roasting pan or baking dish.

2. In a saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil.

3. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil, garlic, thyme, lemon slices and juice, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to the baking dish.

4. Pour the hot stock over the potatoes and transfer to the oven. Bake for 75 minutes, stirring gently every 15 minutes, or until the stock is reduced and the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. They should be starting to brown here and there.

5. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick