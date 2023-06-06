fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Chicken stock in the roasting pan with lemony, herby potato wedges turns into a flavorful sauce

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated June 6, 2023, 1 hour ago
Roasted Potato Wedges with Lemon and HerbsKaroline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

These potato wedges are similar to the herby, lemon-forward side dish popular at Greek restaurants. When they roast in the oven with chicken stock in the pan, they develop a deep flavor as they soak up the juices. When they're done, they're tender and moist, with patches of golden brown. The stock reduces to a thick sauce that clings to the potatoes. Finish with plenty of fresh parsley, and serve with roast chicken, lamb chops, or grilled swordfish steaks.

cups chicken stock
3pounds yellow potatoes, cut into thick wedges
¼cup olive oil
6cloves garlic, finely chopped
2tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
2 lemons, 1 halved lengthwise and cut into thick half moons, 1 juiced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch roasting pan or baking dish.

2. In a saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil.

3. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil, garlic, thyme, lemon slices and juice, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to the baking dish.

4. Pour the hot stock over the potatoes and transfer to the oven. Bake for 75 minutes, stirring gently every 15 minutes, or until the stock is reduced and the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. They should be starting to brown here and there.

5. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

These potato wedges are similar to the herby, lemon-forward side dish popular at Greek restaurants. When they roast in the oven with chicken stock in the pan, they develop a deep flavor as they soak up the juices. When they're done, they're tender and moist, with patches of golden brown. The stock reduces to a thick sauce that clings to the potatoes. Finish with plenty of fresh parsley, and serve with roast chicken, lamb chops, or grilled swordfish steaks.

cups chicken stock
3pounds yellow potatoes, cut into thick wedges
¼cup olive oil
6cloves garlic, finely chopped
2tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
2 lemons, 1 halved lengthwise and cut into thick half moons, 1 juiced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch roasting pan or baking dish.

2. In a saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil.

3. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil, garlic, thyme, lemon slices and juice, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Transfer to the baking dish.

4. Pour the hot stock over the potatoes and transfer to the oven. Bake for 75 minutes, stirring gently every 15 minutes, or until the stock is reduced and the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. They should be starting to brown here and there.

5. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with parsley.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Boston Globe Today