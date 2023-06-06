Recipe: Thin almond biscotti, called cantuccini in Italian, are small and very crunchy

Makes about 5 dozen small cookies

Small and crisp almond biscotti have been on my baking hot list forever, thanks to a recipe I discovered years ago from cookbook author Nick Malgieri, which was part of "Baking with Julia: Savor the Joys of Baking with America's Best Bakers," by Dorie Greenspan (1996). Cantuccini are little almond biscotti famous throughout Tuscany. They're always made with whole unpeeled almonds, flour, and eggs, but without butter, and are sometimes flavored with orange, lemon, or cinnamon. These are made with lemon rind, which you mix into the sugar with your fingers to release the oils in the rind. The texture of the finished biscotti is not quite tooth-shattering, but decidedly crunchy, a great partner to a bowl of fresh strawberries, for dipping into that last drop of wine in your glass after dinner, or into your morning coffee.

¾ cup sugar Grated rind of 1 lemon 2 cups flour 1½ teaspoons baking powder ¾ teaspoon salt 1½ cups whole, unblanched almonds 3 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the sugar and lemon rind. Use your fingers to rub the lemon rind into the sugar to release the oils in the rind and saturate the sugar.

3. Add the flour, baking powder, salt, and almonds to the sugar mixture. Mix well with a rubber spatula.

4. In a separate small bowl, beat the eggs and vanilla with a fork until combined. With the spatula, stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture. Mix well; the dough will be stiff.

5. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured countertop. Divide it in half. Roll each half into a log that is almost as long as the baking sheet and about 2 inches wide. Place both logs well apart on one of the baking sheets. With the palm of your hand, press the logs down gently to flatten them slightly.

6. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the logs feel firm when pressed with your fingertip. Set the baking sheet on a rack to cool completely. Leave the oven on.

7. Transfer the logs to a cutting board. With a serrated knife or a bread knife, cut the logs on the diagonal into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Place the slices, cut sides down, close together on the baking sheets.

8. Bake the slices for 15 to 20 minutes, or until they are well toasted. Transfer the pans to wire racks to cool. The cantuccini will become crunchy as they cool. Store in an airtight container.

Sally Pasley Vargas