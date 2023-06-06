Recipe: Tuck spicy mayo into soft buns with salmon burgers and crunchy salad vegetables

Serves 4

Fresh salmon becomes summer burgers with both smooth and chopped fish in the patties. Puree part of the raw salmon and some onion in a food processor into a sticky paste, which will hold the patties together. Add the rest of the fish and chop it briefly so there are still visible bits. This makes tender, moist burgers. Rest them in the fridge for at least half an hour before cooking. Here we call for broiling the patties, but you can also fry them in a nonstick skillet with a little oil in the pan. Allow 4 to 5 minutes on a side or until golden (145 degrees in the center when tested with a thermometer). Serve with spicy mayo on fresh or toasted buns with a handful of arugula or micro greens. Add sliced tomato, cucumbers, pickles, or avocado.

SAUCE

½ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon soy sauce ¾ teaspoon sriracha, or more to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, soy sauce, and sriracha.

2. Stir well and taste for seasoning. Add more sriracha, if you like.

BURGERS

½ small onion, coarsely chopped 1½ pounds skinless. boneless salmon, cut into 1-inch chunks ½ teaspoon sweet paprika ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper Juice of 1/2 small lemon ½ cup panko or other dry white unseasoned breadcrumbs ⅔ cup chopped fresh parsley Olive oil (for brushing) 4 whole-wheat burger buns or potato buns or other soft rolls 2 cups baby arugula or micro greens 2 Persian cucumbers or pickling cukes, thinly sliced 2 medium tomatoes, cored and sliced

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a food processor, combine the onion, 1/3 of the salmon chunks, paprika, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Pulse a few times, and more as needed, just until the salmon is pasty.

3. Add the remaining salmon and pulse about 5 times, or just until the salmon is finely chopped. You should be able to see small pieces of fish in the blended ingredients. Don't overwork. The mixture should not be smooth.

4. Scrape the salmon mixture into a medium bowl. Add the panko or breadcrumbs and parsley. Stir gently to combine. Using your hands, shape the mixture into 4 patties, each about 1 to 1 1/4 inches thick. Place the patties on a large plate, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for up to a few hours.

5. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the broiling element. Turn on the broiler.

6. Brush the patties with oil and set on the baking sheet. Broil the patties for 5 to 6 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Turn the patties and broil for 4 to 5 minutes more, or until browned, mostly firm, and a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the patties registers 145 degrees. (Total cooking time is 9 to 11 minutes.)

7. Spread the cut sides of the buns with spicy mayo. Place the salmon burgers on the bottom halves and top with arugula or micro greens, cucumbers and tomatoes. Add the bun tops.

Lisa Zwirn