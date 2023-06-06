3 dogs killed in East Bridgewater house fire, officials say

Three dogs were killed Tuesday morning after a fire ripped through an East Bridgewater home, officials said.
A passerby reported the blaze at 243 Whitman St. shortly before 1 a.m., officials said. When crews arrived, “heavy fire” had spread from an attached garage to the main house, officials said.
“At one point firefighters turned to defensive operations after heavy fire reached into the roof, causing a partial collapse,” fire officials said in a statement.
The flames were knocked down by 1:30 a.m., but the house, valued at $450,000, is a total loss, officials said.
The two residents were at work when the fire started, officials said.
The Red Cross is assisting the two residents. The East Bridgewater Fire Department and the state Department of Fire Services are investigating the cause of the blaze, officials said.
