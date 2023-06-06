3 dogs killed in East Bridgewater house fire, officials say

Three dogs were killed Tuesday morning after a fire ripped through an East Bridgewater home, officials said.

A passerby reported the blaze at 243 Whitman St. shortly before 1 a.m., officials said. When crews arrived, “heavy fire” had spread from an attached garage to the main house, officials said.

“At one point firefighters turned to defensive operations after heavy fire reached into the roof, causing a partial collapse,” fire officials said in a statement.