Wu, Skipper propose big changes to BPS high schools

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper unveiled a major overhaul of high schools on Tuesday that would expand the city’s only vocational high school and move its most diverse exam school to predominantly white West Roxbury, as well as offer more college-level courses and improve social services at high schools around the city.

A cornerstone of the effort is splitting the O’Bryant School of Math and Science from Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, which have shared a multi-building campus on Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury for decades. The long-struggling Madison Park would be extensively renovated, enabling enrollment to double to 2,200 students, and creating space for new vocational programs, including a new partnership with Jet Blue, and opportunities for adults to take night classes.

The O’Bryant would move to a rebuilt facility at the now-shuttered West Roxbury high school complex on the VFW Parkway, allowing it to expand by 400 students to 2,000, with new spaces for science labs, robotics, engineering, and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

But the West Roxbury location has downsides: it’s eight miles away from the O’Bryant’s current home in Roxbury, the heart of the city’s Black community, and it’s not easily accessible by public transit. That, in turn, could create commuting hardships for students who live in that area, as well as Dorchester, Mattapan, and East Boston, while making the new location more appealing to students who live nearby in mostly middle-class households. Wu said the city will need to work with the state to devise a transportation plan so students who historically have attended the O’Bryant can continue going there.

“It can be scary to talk about such big changes,” she said in a media briefing before the announcement. “This is on the scale of a generational change that we haven’t seen in quite some time in the district. But we really believe this ... would really create room for all of our BPS students to have what they need and deserve in the generations to come.”

Other parts of the proposal call for a new partnership between Charlestown High School and Bunker Hill Community College so all students can take college courses; adding grades 7 and 8 to the Margarita Muñiz Academy, a dual language high school in Jamaica Plain; and forging partnerships with health centers and other community-based organizations to provide high school students with more social services.

The city has no overall cost estimate for the proposal. Wu and Skipper said they won’t seek funding reimbursements through the Massachusetts School Building Authority. So far Wu has designated $18 million in the city’s 2024 capital budget for design and demolition work at the West Roxbury complex, with a goal of beginning construction in 2025, and has set aside another $45 million to start designing the Madison Park campus.

Wu and Skipper are the latest city leaders to tackle the city’s long struggling high schools. In recent years, previous administrations have added seventh- and eighth grades to several high schools, raised high school graduation standards to align with college admission standards, and revamped exam school admission standards to give more disadvantaged students a chance to get in.

It’s too soon to tell whether those recent steps will translate into improved outcomes, but Boston Public Schools’ has a disappointing track record on high school reform. Many of the city’s approximately three dozen high schools score among the worst in the state on standardized tests and suffer from declining enrollment. Violence in and around Boston’s high schools has also been an increasing concern.

Skipper expressed optimism prior to the press conference that the proposed high school overhaul will yield big results because of the breadth of the work. She says the proposal has four key points: creating challenging coursework and programs for students in every high school; forging outside partnerships; expanding career pathways and opportunities for certification in skills-based jobs; and renovating facilities.

“Sometimes we settle for incremental change in education and we tweak. . . and at day’s end, it doesn’t really make a difference to our students. And I think our school system is indicative of that over the long haul,” she said. “We don’t want our students to settle. We want our students to thrive.”

Madison Park has frequently been a target of high school overhaul initiatives. Former mayor Thomas M. Menino announced plans in 2012 “to transform Madison Park into a top-notch center for career readiness and workforce development,” but three years later the state declared the school underperforming, citing persistently low MCAS scores and graduation rates. Former mayor Martin J. Walsh also made overhauling Madison Park a centerpiece of his high school redesign effort, which fizzled after much fanfare.

The school continues to struggle and remains underperforming. On the MCAS last spring, just 11 percent of Madison park tenth-graders met or exceeded grade level expectations in English and 7 percent scored at those levels in math and science. Four-year graduation rates, however, have climbed dramatically, from 61 percent for the Class of 2020 to 80 percent last year.

Wu said the deteriorating condition of the complex and the lack of space for new programs that meet the evolving needs of the labor market is prompting students to seek vocational programs outside Boston. It became clear as the city was drafting a new vision for Madison Park that the school would need the entire campus, she said.

“If you go visit Worcester, like many of us I know have, you can bring your pets right to the school to access the veterinary program’s clinic,” Wu said. “You can get your car fixed up there. And that’s the kind of experience we want not only for the students to be able to directly have that hands-on practice, but for community members to benefit from those partnerships and those affordable services.”

Moving the O’Bryant, however, could be a tough sell. Richard O’Bryant, the son of the school’s namesake, John D. O’Bryant, who was the first African-American elected to the Boston School Committee, said he was initially skeptical about the proposed move because of the commuting hardship it could create for many Black and Latino students.

But the prospect of the school finally having its own campus again — and a newly reconstructed building — won him over. The O’Bryant has been at Madison Park since the late 1980s. Previously, it was in a building on Townsend Street that now houses another exam school, Boston Latin Academy, a displacement that created some hard feelings in the O’Bryant community.

“It’s wonderful opportunity for the school to not only provide a quality education but also be able to do it for more students,” O’Bryant said. He added, though, that “it’s incumbent upon us to maintain the course with the diverse student population the school has.”

O’Bryant will be chairing a special committee helping to plan the West Roxbury complex.

Changes to the exam school admission process, which were adopted nearly two years ago, should preserve the O’Bryant’s diversity, Skipper said. That process divides exam-school applicants into eight tiers that largely group students by the socio-economic conditions of where they live. Admission decisions, which are based on grades and test scores, are made 10 students at a time per tier, starting with the lowest socio-economic tier.

