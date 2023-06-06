Cambridge Arts Council seeks artist to paint arch in Central Square’s Carl Barron Plaza

The Cambridge Arts Council is seeking an artist or team of artists to paint a metal ribbon arch that will stretch across Carl Barron Plaza in Central Square, officials said.
The project, which has a tentative budget of $50,000, will “speak to the multicultural character of Central Square, a bustling center of business, arts and culture, social services, and city government,” city officials said in a statement.
Applicants should submit images of past work as well as biographical information by 5 p.m. on June 26. Three finalists will be interviewed by a selection committee representing city staff and stakeholders, and one will be commissioned.
“Cambridge Arts is looking for an artist who can respond to the character of Central Square in general and Carl Barron Plaza specifically,” officials said.
The reconstruction of the plaza is part of a larger effort to revitalize River Street. Two pre-existing sections of the plaza will be visually connected by the arch. The project is scheduled to be finished in 2025.
The painting will be completed off-site at an indoor space provided by the city. The arch is about 460 feet long with 1,600 square feet of surface area.
The artwork is “an opportunity to consider how a two-dimensional design can shape the public’s experience of a three-dimensional form that winds horizontally and vertically through a busy plaza,” city officials said.
