Cambridge Arts Council seeks artist to paint arch in Central Square’s Carl Barron Plaza

The Cambridge Arts Council is seeking an artist or team of artists to paint a metal ribbon arch that will stretch across Carl Barron Plaza in Central Square, officials said.

The project, which has a tentative budget of $50,000, will “speak to the multicultural character of Central Square, a bustling center of business, arts and culture, social services, and city government,” city officials said in a statement.

Applicants should submit images of past work as well as biographical information by 5 p.m. on June 26. Three finalists will be interviewed by a selection committee representing city staff and stakeholders, and one will be commissioned.