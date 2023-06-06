Texas sheriff recommends charges in case of DeSantis flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

The sheriff recommended several misdemeanor and felony charges of “unlawful restraint,” or kidnapping, according to the statement. No defendant was named, but a spokesperson said more details will made public “once an update is available.” The exact timing of such an update is unclear.

In a statement provided to the Globe, a spokesperson for Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the sheriff finished the investigation and has referred the case to prosecutors.

A Texas sheriff who had been investigating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ scheme to relocate 49 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last summer is recommending criminal charges.

The case now goes to prosecutors in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, to decide whether to act. The district attorney there did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Neither did a spokesperson for DeSantis, seen as a front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The announcement came as news broke that several migrants were flown from El Paso to Sacramento, prompting accusations from California state officials and others that DeSantis was behind the stunt. No one has claimed responsibility for the California flight, however. By contrast, DeSantis immediately took credit last year for the Martha’s Vineyard flights.

The California attorney general nonetheless accused the DeSantis administration of recruiting migrants in El Paso and flying them to Sacramento on Friday, saying the migrants “were in possession of documentation purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida.”

“While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, which filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis on behalf of the migrants transported to the Vineyard, drew similarities between the Vineyard and Sacramento flights. The organization said it dispatched lawyers to Sacramento to help the migrants there.

Advertisement

The Texas sheriff started his investigation into the Martha’s Vineyard flights shortly after the planes landed on the island. In announcing the probe, the sheriff said the migrants were apparently recruited into making the trip from a migrant center in San Antonio by a fellow immigrant who was paid for the work. Most of the migrants are from Venezuela and had crossed the US border in Texas.

Salazar said in a news briefing announcing the investigation last September that his office would look into whether the migrants were “lured . . . under false pretenses” from a Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and brought — after a brief stop in Florida — to Martha’s Vineyard, “where they were unceremoniously stranded.”

At the time, Governor Charlie Baker said he was pleased a criminal investigation had been launched.

Governor Maura Healey said in a statement Tuesday that the criminal charges “are an important step toward accountability for this stunt that used vulnerable human beings as political pawns.”

DeSantis defended the flights to Martha’s Vineyard as his way of making a statement on what he has called the Biden administration’s failed immigration and border policies. He told reporters at the time that “[e]very community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states.”

State Representative Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, said he was pleased that the sheriff recommended criminal charges.

Advertisement

“Using taxpayer money to round up refugees and lie to them and ship them to an island they’ve never heard of before is cowardly and evil and it turns out may have some severe legal implications as well,” the Falmouth Democrat said. “If you don’t stand up to a bully, they are going to keep picking on people.”

Soon after the sheriff announced the criminal probe, Lawyers for Civil Rights sued DeSantis and others involved in relocating the migrants, alleging the officials ran an illegal scheme that exploited vulnerable immigrants with false promises of cash payments and job opportunities.

Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the federal class action civil rights lawsuit on behalf of the migrants and Alianza Americas, an organization a network of immigrant-led support organizations across the country.

Th lawsuit said the relocation was a “premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting” the vulnerability of immigrants who fled to the United States “in a desperate attempt to protect themselves and their families from gang, police, and state-sponsored violence.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.