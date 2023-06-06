Hazy skies, red sunlight, and a statewide air quality alert in Massachusetts. Should we be worried?

But why is this happening, and how does it affect us? Here’s what experts say.

The state Department of Environmental protection issued its latest statewide air quality alert this week due to smoke from Canadian wildfires that affected much of the Northeast. It’s the fourth alert the state department has issued for the region since May 30. As of early Tuesday evening, the air quality in Greater Boston remained at unhealthy levels, according to the state .

For Massachusetts residents who took note of the hazy sky and eerie red sunlight Tuesday morning: you were not imagining things.

Advertisement

How do wildfires affect air quality levels?

In the case of wildfire events, experts explain that the burning of trees, grass, and other material can release chemicals and particles that can impact air quality level.

However, it’s a small particulate matter that is of most concern, according Jeremy Weinberger, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Tufts Medical Center. 20 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair, Weinberger said these particulate matter can be particularly harmful to our lungs and is being carried down into the state along with the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Jonathan Levy, a professor of environmental health at Boston University, explains that this particulate matter can travel thousands of miles in the atmosphere, and so “even if the wildfires aren’t happening locally, it still affects us locally.”

Petros Koutrakis, a professor of environmental sciences at Harvard University, said wildfires also pollute the air by generating soot and organic particles which can be toxic to respiratory and cardiovascular health.

He adds that the northeastern US has seen a rise in air stagnation, which allows for a buildup of pollution over the region from wildfires.

The Boston skyline was in a haze, as seen from Quincy on Tuesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

How harmful are current air quality levels?

Weinberger said the current air quality alert is specifically aimed at “sensitive populations,” which includes young children, elderly, and people with underlying health conditions, including asthma, and cardiovascular conditions. For example, those with asthma who have prolonged exposure to the small particulates in the air may see an increased amount of inflammation.

Advertisement

Weinberger adds that there are also longer term health impacts to this air pollution such as decreased lung function and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

However, Weinberger recommends everybody should be paying attention to their bodies and take precaution of air quality levels.

Should I be staying inside?

Levy said while it’s important for people to stay indoors to avoid exposure to polluted air, having a good filtration system such as HVAC is also crucial to avoid staying in a room where harmful particulate matter has gotten into.

Does this have anything do with climate change?

Although wildfire plumes entering the state are nothing new, Levy said there has been an increase in frequency and intensity of wildfires because of climate change.

“A lot of places, you’re getting longer drought conditions,” Levy said. “So that creates circumstances where wildfires can occur and can be larger at scale and scope.”

Koutrakis said that hotter temperatures from climate change result in increasing drought conditions, creating drier climates, dead biomass, less moisture for trees, and essentially turning large forest areas into firewood.

These extreme weather conditions create the right circumstances and more fuel for a wildfire to occur, Levy said.

Levy said while air quality in Mass. has been improving for some time, that trend has reversed in recent years with increasing harmful particulate matters polluting the air. He notes that the increasing number of wildfires are a component of that reversal.

Advertisement

“Climate change is not this abstract notion in the far off future,” Levy said. “We’re being affected right now by climate change today, tomorrow, and the next day.”

Sabrina Shankman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.